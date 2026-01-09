Technology News
Redmi Note 15 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Redmi Note 15 5G has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2026 11:42 IST
Redmi Note 15 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Redmi Note 15 5G carries a 5,520mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 5G sports a 6.77-inch display
  • It has IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance
  • Redmi Note 15 5G has a dual rear camera system
Redmi Note 15 5G is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The new Note series smartphone was launched in the country last week with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display as well as a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The Redmi Note 15 5G has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor and includes a 5,520mAh battery. The Redmi Note 15 5G also has an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance.

Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Sale Offers

Pricing for the Redmi Note 15 5G in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. The 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs. 24,999. Redmi is providing up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount on purchases made using SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. This bank-based offer will bring the effective price to Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, for the 128GB and 256GB storage models, respectively.

The Redmi Note 15 5G is offered in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple. As mentioned, it will be available to purchase via the Xiaomi India website, retail partners, and Amazon starting 12pm IST today. No Cost EMI options start at 3,333 per month. Buyers can also avail exchange discounts.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications

The newly launched Redmi Note 15 5G runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2, and the handset is confirmed to get four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. It sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection coating.

note 15 5g redmi Redmi Note 15 5G

The Redmi Note 15 5G has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, alongside 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For optics, it has a dual rear camera unit featuring a 108-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It sports a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 15 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC. The phone has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. It has an IP66 + IP66 rated build for dust and water resistance. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Redmi Note 15 5G carries a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 18W reverse charging

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 15 5G Features, Redmi
Google Brings Gmail to the Gemini Era With AI Overviews Integration and a New Inbox
iOS 26 Adoption Rate Notably Lower Than Previous Versions Months After Launch: Report

