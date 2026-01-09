Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get a major charging upgrade ahead of its launch. A fresh leak suggests that the South Korean tech giant may finally move beyond its long-standing 45W wired charging limit on its top-tier flagship. Information shared by reliable tipsters and certification listings points to the introduction of faster 60W wired charging on the upcoming handset. If these details are accurate, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer noticeably quicker top-ups, bringing Samsung closer to rival brands that already prioritise faster charging speeds.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Support Charging to 75 Percent Within 30 Minutes

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), internal tests at Samsung show that the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports 60W fast wired charging. In a post on X, the tipster claimed the handset can be charged from 0 percent to 75 percent in 30 minutes. The results are said to be based on tests conducted under Samsung's controlled conditions using certified accessories and ideal settings.

The tipster also noted that real-world charging speeds may vary. Factors such as ambient temperature, charger quality, battery health, and phone usage during charging can affect results. However, if accurate, this would mark a clear improvement over Samsung's current 45W fast charging used on previous Ultra models. While some competing brands still offer faster charging speeds, the jump to 60W would significantly reduce charging time for Samsung users.

Earlier reports have also pointed to faster charging support on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The handset with the model number SM-S9480 has reportedly been spotted on China's 3C certification website. The listing suggested support for up to 60W charging with a 20.0V DC, 3.0A output. It also indicated that the phone will ship without a charger in the box, in line with Samsung's recent packaging approach.

These claims also align with earlier leaks, which hinted at Samsung introducing 60W wired fast charging under a Super Fast Charging 3.0 branding. The feature was also earlier spotted as “level 4” charging in leaked One UI 8.5 firmware, further supporting claims of a charging upgrade on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The upcoming handset is also tipped to offer built-in support for 25W Qi2 wireless charging.

Recent leaks suggest that Samsung has already begun internal testing of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, ahead of its expected launch at the end of next month.