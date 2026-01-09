Technology News
Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Date and Specifications Leaked

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is tipped to feature a 7,200mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2026 17:19 IST
Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Date and Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is tipped to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design could support 120W fast charging
  • The handset is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit
  • Honor launched Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 in the Chinese market last year
Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is reportedly said to be in development as the next entrant in the Magic 8 series. Ahead of the formal announcement, promotional images and launch details of the flagship have surfaced online. This Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will succeed the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design from 2024. It is said to feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The new model could come with Porsche design elements and a 7,200mAh battery. 

Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will launch on January 19. The company has already confirmed it will introduce the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air on the same day. The leaked promotional images show the phone in a purple colourway, featuring a squircle-shaped rear camera module at the centre with three sensors. The design closely resembles that of the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design.

honor magic 8 rsr porsche design Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design

Alleged Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Smart Pikachu

 

The Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is tipped to boast a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 7,200mAh battery.

Separately, another well-known Weibo tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), added that the phone will feature a metal frame, 120W fast charging support, a dedicated camera button, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 85mm focal length and f/2.6 aperture.

The tipster says that the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, with the main sensor having an f/1.6 aperture. The tipster also reiterated the presence of a 7,200mAh battery on the phone.

Honor launched the Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro in the Chinese market in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is likely to come with upgrades over the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design was launched in China in 2024 with a price tag of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the 16GB+512GB version. It has a 6.8-inch OLED screen and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, including a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It has a 5,850mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 80W wireless fast charging.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design, Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Specifications, Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Features, Honor
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
