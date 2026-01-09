Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is tipped to feature a 7,200mAh battery.
Photo Credit: Honor
Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is reportedly said to be in development as the next entrant in the Magic 8 series. Ahead of the formal announcement, promotional images and launch details of the flagship have surfaced online. This Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will succeed the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design from 2024. It is said to feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The new model could come with Porsche design elements and a 7,200mAh battery.
Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design will launch on January 19. The company has already confirmed it will introduce the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air on the same day. The leaked promotional images show the phone in a purple colourway, featuring a squircle-shaped rear camera module at the centre with three sensors. The design closely resembles that of the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design.
The Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is tipped to boast a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 7,200mAh battery.
Separately, another well-known Weibo tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), added that the phone will feature a metal frame, 120W fast charging support, a dedicated camera button, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 85mm focal length and f/2.6 aperture.
The tipster says that the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, with the main sensor having an f/1.6 aperture. The tipster also reiterated the presence of a 7,200mAh battery on the phone.
Honor launched the Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro in the Chinese market in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design is likely to come with upgrades over the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design.
The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design was launched in China in 2024 with a price tag of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the 16GB+512GB version. It has a 6.8-inch OLED screen and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, including a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It has a 5,850mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 80W wireless fast charging.
