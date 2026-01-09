Technology News
Oppo Find N7 to Feature Wider Book-Style Display as Find N6 China Launch Nears: Report

Reports suggest that the Oppo Find N7 could be launched in September.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 January 2026 13:49 IST
Oppo Find N7 to Feature Wider Book-Style Display as Find N6 China Launch Nears: Report

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find N5 (pictured) is the company's current flagship foldable smartphone

Highlights
  • The Oppo Find N7 is tipped to launch in the second half of 2026
  • The foldable may share the same core specifications as the Find N6
  • Oppo has not officially confirmed details of either foldable yet
Oppo is developing two foldable smartphones for 2026 as part of its next-generation Find series, according to a report. One of the models is said to be the Oppo Find N7, which could be launched in the second half of this year. As per the report, the purported book-style foldable is expected to sport a wider form factor, offering a broader viewing area. Meanwhile, the company is also reportedly gearing up to launch the Oppo Find N6 in China next month.

Oppo Find N7 Leak

According to a SmartPrix report, tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the Oppo Find N7 will adopt a different approach when it comes to the form factor compared to the rumoured Find N6. When folded, the purported handset is said to have passport-like dimensions, while it may open up to offer a broader viewing area when unfolded.

In comparison, the Find N6 could have a tall form factor, similar to the current Find N5 model. As per the report, the Oppo Find N7 is expected to be announced in September. Its launch may coincide with Apple's September event, where the Cupertino-based tech giant could announce its first-ever foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold.

The report also mentions that the Find N7 will have the same core specifications as the upcoming Find N6, including camera hardware and battery.

Apart from this, the tipster said that Oppo is gearing up to launch the Find N6 in China, and it could debut in February. Its global debut is reported to take place in March. Per previous reports, the Find N6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM. It may sport an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO OLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover display.

For optics, it is reported to have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Find N6 could pack a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo, however, has yet to confirm any details about both handsets. With Find N6's launch reportedly set for next month, we can expect more details to surface in the coming weeks.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find N6 Specifications, Oppo Find N6 Launch, Oppo Find N7, Oppo Find N7 Specifications, Oppo Find N7 Launch, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Qualcomm Suggests Its Chips Will Power Most Galaxy S26 Models; Samsung May Produce 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Reports

