Oppo is developing two foldable smartphones for 2026 as part of its next-generation Find series, according to a report. One of the models is said to be the Oppo Find N7, which could be launched in the second half of this year. As per the report, the purported book-style foldable is expected to sport a wider form factor, offering a broader viewing area. Meanwhile, the company is also reportedly gearing up to launch the Oppo Find N6 in China next month.

Oppo Find N7 Leak

According to a SmartPrix report, tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the Oppo Find N7 will adopt a different approach when it comes to the form factor compared to the rumoured Find N6. When folded, the purported handset is said to have passport-like dimensions, while it may open up to offer a broader viewing area when unfolded.

In comparison, the Find N6 could have a tall form factor, similar to the current Find N5 model. As per the report, the Oppo Find N7 is expected to be announced in September. Its launch may coincide with Apple's September event, where the Cupertino-based tech giant could announce its first-ever foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold.

The report also mentions that the Find N7 will have the same core specifications as the upcoming Find N6, including camera hardware and battery.

Apart from this, the tipster said that Oppo is gearing up to launch the Find N6 in China, and it could debut in February. Its global debut is reported to take place in March. Per previous reports, the Find N6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM. It may sport an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO OLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover display.

For optics, it is reported to have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Find N6 could pack a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo, however, has yet to confirm any details about both handsets. With Find N6's launch reportedly set for next month, we can expect more details to surface in the coming weeks.