Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 to Start Soon; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer exclusive deals to Prime subscribers.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2026 12:24 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 to Start Soon; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will list special deals with exchange bonuses.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will list “8pm Deals”
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer cashbacks
  • Amazon has yet to announce the exact duration of the sale event
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to commence in India soon, the e-commerce platform announced on Friday. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming sale event is now live on Amazon, teasing upcoming bank discounts and deals. The company is expected to offer various electronics, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, PCs, gaming consoles, smart glasses, washing machines, projectors, smart TVs, refrigerators, and smart home appliances, at relatively low prices. This comes soon after Flipkart announced that its Republic Day Sale 2026 will start in the third week of January.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Will Offer Up to 10 Percent Bank Discounts

The e-commerce giant has announced that its Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin soon in India to offer discounts on a number of electronics. According to the dedicated microsite on the company's platform, the upcoming sale event will provide an instant discount of 10 percent on purchases made using the SBI Credit Card. Additionally, customers with an SBI card will get the same amount of discount on EMI transactions.

amazon great republic day sale 2026 india amazon inline Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer an instant 10 percent discount with SBI Credit Cards.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

 

However, Amazon has yet to reveal the exact date of commencement and the duration of its Great Republic Day Sale 2026. During the sale event, the company will list daily “8 pm Deals”, “Trending Deals”, “Blockbuster Deals”, “Blockbuster Deals with Exchange”, and “Top 100 Deals”. It will also feature a “Price Crash Store”, a “Freebie Central”, “Exchange Mela”, and “Sample Mania”. The e-commerce platform will also offer Amazon Coupons at discounted prices.

Amazon recommends that customers should add their credit or debit card information to their profiles for a faster checkout while initiating transactions. Moreover, the company suggests that users should activate online transactions on their credit or debit cards and save or update their delivery address. More details about the sale event, including the start date, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

As previously mentioned, Amazon's prime competitor in India, Flipkart, recently announced that its Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin on January 17. The e-commerce platform is confirmed to provide 24-hour early access to the upcoming sale event to Flipkart Black and Flipkart Plus subscribers. Additionally, the company will offer a 10 percent instant discount and “easy EMI” options to HDFC Bank credit cardholders. On top of this, an instant discount of up to 15 percent will be given to customers with debit and credit cards of other select banks.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Realme Neo 8 China Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Display Details
