The Realme Neo 8 launch date has been announced by the company. The upcoming handset is expected to be introduced in China as the successor to the Realme Neo 7, which debuted in December 2024. Alongside its launch date confirmation, the brand has also teased a key detail about the smartphone's display. The Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to be equipped with a screen sourced from Samsung Display, corroborating previous leaks.

In a Weibo post, the company announced that the Realme Neo 8 will be launched in China on January 12 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The upcoming handset's display will be sourced from Samsung's display manufacturing division, simply known as Samsung Display. Per previous reports, the panel is expected to support up to 165Hz refresh rate.

In the days leading up to the launch, Realme has already confirmed several details about the Neo 8. It is said to come in a Cyber Purple colourway. The rear panel of the upcoming smartphone is teased to feature a transparent cover, which showcases some of its internal design elements, similar to smartphones from the UK-based brand Nothing. Realme's signature Awakening Halo lighting feature can also be seen alongside the camera island.

The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which was announced by Qualcomm in November and powers recent smartphones like the OnePlus 15R and Motorola Signature.

Realme claims its performance figures have crossed the 3.58 million mark on the AnTuTu benchmark. For context, the Realme GT 8 Pro, which is the company's flagship, achieved a 3.9 million AnTuTu score in Gadgets 360's tests. For optics, the Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, with one of the sensors offering 120x zoom. This is likely to be offered via a periscope telephoto lens.

The company has yet to announce the Neo 8's availability in India or the global markets. The rumour mill suggests that it could launch in India under a different moniker. It is anticipated to arrive as the Realme GT 8, sitting below the GT 8 Pro in the brand's flagship series.