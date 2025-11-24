Google has shared four artificial intelligence (AI) tips to make Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping hassle-free. In the US, as well as several international markets, Black Friday sales will go live on November 28, whereas Cyber Monday deals will be available on December 1. With just a few days left before the sale, the Mountain View-based tech giant has highlighted how its products, such as the Gemini app and AI Mode, offer AI features to make sale-day shopping easier.

Using AI to Shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

In a blog post, the tech giant has shared four tips on how those in the US, and countries where Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are available, can use its AI features to shop for products with lucrative discounts. Notably, Black Friday is a general-themed sale with discounts on all kinds of products, while Cyber Monday is more focused on consumer tech devices.

One way, Google suggests, individuals can save time find the best deals is by tapping “track price” while Searching for an item. The AI feature also lets users specify details such as the colour and size (for apparel and shoes) and the price they want, and sends a notification when the price falls into the budget in any store. Additionally, with eligible merchants in the US, individuals can also use the agentic checkout feature to ask an AI agent to make the purchase on their behalf.

The tech giant also recommends using AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app to find shopping recommendations for family members and friends. Users can share details about the person with the AI, such as where they live and the category of products they might be interested in, and the AI platforms will share product details, including reviews, promotions, and inventory data, to make the purchasing process easier. Notably, this feature is powered by Google's Shopping Graph, whose catalogue has more than 50 billion items.

For those shoppers who prefer to make their purchases from local stores, the tech giant suggests using its Let Google Call feature in AI Mode and the Gemini app. The agentic feature can call local stores that appear on “near me” on Search, and ask whether a particular item is currently available or not. Currently, the feature only supports a few categories such as toys, health and beauty, and electronics. Once the agent has the information, it will share it with the user via text message or email.

Finally, those looking to buy new apparel can opt for Google's Virtual Try On feature to skip trying on outfits physically in dressing rooms. The feature allows users to virtually try on clothes and see how it would look on them. The company claims that the feature lists billions of products to choose from.