The Huawei Mate 80 series is expected to go official in China soon, comprising the Huawei Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro, Mate 80 Pro Max, and Mate 80 RS Master Edition models. Ahead of its launch, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max has been spotted on a benchmark website, which reveals some of its key specifications. It is said to be powered by a Kirin 9030 chipset with a peak clock speed of 2.75GHz.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Geekbench Listing

A Huawei handset bearing the model number "HUAWEI SGT-AL10" has been listed on Geekbench (via Weibo/Digital Chat Station). As per the tipster, this device is the upcoming Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max. It shows up with a proprietary nona-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 1.72GHz.

Geekbench listing of the upcoming Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max

The SoC appears to comprise one prime core clocked at 2.75GHz, four mid cores capped at 2.27GHz, and four efficiency cores operating at the 1.72GHz base frequency. Comparing the core configuration to the known chipsets in the market reveals it is the Kirin 9030 SoC.

The nona-core chip may be paired with approximately 15.26GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 16GB. The Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max is listed as running Android 12. This, however, could simply be a placeholder since the brand has moved away from Android to its proprietary HarmonyOS. It has a motherboard with “SGP” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max provide us with an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch in China. In the Geekbench 6.2.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 1,131 and 4,277 points, respectively.

According to the company, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations — 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB. The handset is confirmed to be sold in Aurora Blue, Polar Night Black, Polar Silver and Polar Day Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

