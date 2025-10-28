Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly

Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly

Adobe is introducing new AI assistants for Photoshop, Express, and Firefly platforms.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 October 2025 17:30 IST
Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe is also introducing a new tool that lets users edit generated images via prompting

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The new announcements were made at the Adobe Max 2025 event
  • Adobe introduced the new Firefly Image Model 5
  • The new AI model is focused on layered image editing
Advertisement

Adobe announced several new artificial intelligence (AI) features and tools at the Adobe Max 2025 event on Tuesday. Among them, the biggest highlight is the new AI assistants being added to Photoshop, Express, and Firefly platforms. The company is also adding new AI-powered audio and video generation tools in Firefly. Apart from this, the San Jose, California-based software giant is also bringing a new Firefly model as well as integrating new partner models to give users more choice in their daily workflows.

Adobe Introduces New AI Tools and Features Across Platforms

Over the last couple of years, Adobe has invested heavily in integrating new AI tools and features into its platform. The company has also created a new Firefly platform that offers a range of AI capabilities, both from its native models as well as third-party models. Now, at the Adobe Max 2025 event, it introduced several new features across existing and newer modalities to bring new functionalities to its platforms.

Starting with the core technology, Adobe introduced the new Firefly Image Model 5. The company says it combines native 4-Megapixel resolution, photorealistic quality, and prompt-based editing capabilities into a unified large language model (LLM). The main focus of the next generation of Firefly Image is multi-layered editing.

Essentially, once an image has been generated, users will have the option to either touch and edit the elements for granular control or write a prompt and let AI handle the task. The AI model treats every asset in an image as a separate layer and can edit them separately.

Apart from first-party models, Adobe is also integrating new third-party AI models into its existing catalogue. The biggest addition is ElevenLabs' audio generation models and Topaz's image generation models.

Adobe said another new area the company is focusing on is custom Firefly models. So far, this was only available to its enterprise clients, but now it will be available to individual users as well. Essentially, this allows users to bring their images and train the Firefly models on the user's style to ensure visual consistency. It is currently in beta, and early access can be gained by signing up for its waitlist.

Coming to the new tools, the software giant said that it has focused on the audio space to bring new functionalities to users. There is now a new Generate Soundtrack tool that can generate studio-quality, fully-licensed music tracks, a Generate Speech tool for voice-over generation, and a Firefly video editor tool that can generate, organise, trim, and sequence clips. The first two are available in beta, while the video editor has a waitlist that interested users can sign up for.

There is also the Prompt-to-Edit tool that was mentioned above, which supports Firefly Image Model 5, Google's Nano Banana, and Black Forest Labs' Flux.1 Kontext model.

How the Generate Soundtrack works is interesting. Users will first upload the video for which they want to generate soundtrack. The underlying AI model processes the video to recommend the vibe, tempo, and genre of music that would work with it. All of these are shared in a text box, where users will have the option to manually change any of the elements. Once the user is satisfied with the choice, the AI tool will generate and sync the soundtrack.

Next, Adobe is introducing agentic AI assistants across all Adobe apps, including Photoshop, Express, and Firefly platforms. The functionality allows users to ask the chatbot to make specific edits or changes to a creative asset, and the assistant can directly make them on the user's behalf. The company says that users will have full control over the AI's actions at all time and they can switch back whenever they want. The Express AI assistant is currently available in beta, whereas a waitlist is available for the AI assistant for Photoshop.

Finally, the company also previewed Project Moonlight, a new initiative that allows all the AI assistants across Adobe apps to seamlessly work together, eliminating the need for the user to manually switch between the platforms. A private beta of the capability was showcased during the event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Adobe Max 2025, Adobe, Photoshop, Adobe Express, Firefly, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 17 Review
  3. Adobe Will Now Let You Generate Audio Tracks and Voiceovers in Firefly
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Launches October 28
  6. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage
  8. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  2. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  3. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  4. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  5. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  6. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  7. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  8. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
  9. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 15
  10. Next-Gen Xbox Will Reportedly Run Windows With a TV-Optimised Interface on Top, Support Steam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »