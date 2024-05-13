Airtel and Google Cloud have collaborated to build and deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cloud services for enterprises in the Indian market. Through this partnership, Airtel aims to use Google's cloud solution suite and build server-based services including various analytics tools, IoT products, and more. The telecom operator also plans to integrate the cloud-based AI capabilities of Google into its offerings across mobile, broadband, and digital TV, as well as to improve its internal processes and operations in India and globally.

Making the announcement, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel, said, “As India accelerates its digital transformation, cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions will be at the heart and center of this change. We are happy to partner with Google Cloud and jointly address this market opportunity with secure and scalable Cloud solutions for government, enterprises, and emerging businesses. Together, we will also accelerate the deployment of gen AI in the country and unlock its potential to solve problems.”

The telecom operator will leverage Google Cloud's tools to speed up the adoption and deployment of its suite of cloud-managed services. These services include three types of analytics services. The first is geospatial analytics solutions with location intelligence, predictive capabilities, market assessment, and more. Additionally, Airtel will also build voice analytics solution for AI-powered conversational applications with multilingual capabilities,and marketing technology solutions that can forecast consumer behaviour, create audience segmentations, and provide contextual ads at reduced costs.

Apart from this, Airtel also aims to introduce end-to-end IoT solutions for the utility sector. These solutions will bring together connectivity via Airtel, Google Cloud services, and application software to offer faster deployment to enterprises.

Finally, the company also plans to use Google's AI-powered cloud solutions to develop and modernise its own offerings across mobile, broadband, and digital TV. It will also streamline its internal processes and operations. To power its cloud-based solutions business, Airtel has set-up a managed services center in Pune with more than 300 experts who are currently being trained understand Google Cloud services and develop cloud solutions.

According to the press release, India's public services market is expected to see a massive growth. Through its cloud services and an existing customer base of more than 2,000 large enterprises and one million emerging businesses, Airtel and Google Cloud seek to tap into this market.