Qualcomm will introduce its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC later this year during the annual Snapdragon Summit. We are now hearing some early rumours about the performance of the next-generation mobile platform. The upcoming mobile chipset is tipped to offer a powerful GPU for running games better. The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are believed to be the first smartphones to arrive with the next-generation mobile platform. The purported OnePlus 13 and iQoo 13 are also expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC will come with exceptional GPU performance. It is said to be capable of running the graphically intensive Genshin Impact at its native 1080p pixel resolution.

Additionally, the work of the chipset is progressing ahead of schedule and Qualcomm is expected to announce it after Chinese National Day, which is on October 1. The post vaguely hints that a wave of new phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip will launch after October 1.

Previous reports claimed that Xiaomi will be the first brand to unveil phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro could be the first smartphone to get it. The OnePlus 13, iQoo 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Asus Zenfone 11 are also said to feature the new mobile platform under the hood.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is expected to be based on TSMC's 3nm fabrication process. It could feature a custom Oryon CPU and Qualcomm's FastConnect 7900 connectivity system.

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC mobile chipset in November last year and most of the major Android flagship phones released recently except Pixels run on this mobile platform. Samsung uses a special custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with overclocked CPU and GPU scores.

