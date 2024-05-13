Technology News

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Mobile Platform Tipped to Offer Better Support for GPU-Intensive Games

Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC after October 1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2024 15:14 IST
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in November last year

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC could launch in October this year
  • Xiaomi 15 is believed to be the first smartphone to pack new SoC
  • It is tipped to offer a powerful GPU for running games
Qualcomm will introduce its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC later this year during the annual Snapdragon Summit. We are now hearing some early rumours about the performance of the next-generation mobile platform. The upcoming mobile chipset is tipped to offer a powerful GPU for running games better. The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are believed to be the first smartphones to arrive with the next-generation mobile platform. The purported OnePlus 13 and iQoo 13 are also expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC will come with exceptional GPU performance. It is said to be capable of running the graphically intensive Genshin Impact at its native 1080p pixel resolution.

Additionally, the work of the chipset is progressing ahead of schedule and Qualcomm is expected to announce it after Chinese National Day, which is on October 1. The post vaguely hints that a wave of new phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip will launch after October 1.

Previous reports claimed that Xiaomi will be the first brand to unveil phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro could be the first smartphone to get it. The OnePlus 13, iQoo 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Asus Zenfone 11 are also said to feature the new mobile platform under the hood.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is expected to be based on TSMC's 3nm fabrication process. It could feature a custom Oryon CPU and Qualcomm's FastConnect 7900 connectivity system.

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC mobile chipset in November last year and most of the major Android flagship phones released recently except Pixels run on this mobile platform. Samsung uses a special custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with overclocked CPU and GPU scores.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Maintains Pricing Above $60,000, Volatility Pushes Most Altcoins to Losses
Ghost of Tsushima PC Pre-Orders Getting Refunded on Steam, Epic Games Store Over PSN Requirement: Report

