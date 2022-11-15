Technology News
loading

Amazon Clinic Virtual Healthcare Platform for US Customers Launched

Amazon Clinic will let users connect with healthcare providers to help treat common ailments like allergies and skin conditions

By Reuters |  Updated: 15 November 2022 17:43 IST
Amazon Clinic Virtual Healthcare Platform for US Customers Launched

Amazon first piloted virtual care visits for its own staff in Seattle in 2019

Highlights
  • Amazon Clinic will operate in 32 states
  • The service does not include health insurance
  • Pricing in Amazon Clinic will vary depending on providers

Amazon on Tuesday launched Amazon clinic, a virtual platform where users can connect with healthcare providers to help treat common ailments like allergies and skin conditions. The company has for years sought to expand its presence in healthcare. It bought online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, underpinning a prescription delivery and price-comparison site it later launched as Amazon Pharmacy, which lets users buy over-the-counter drugs via Prime memberships.

The e-commerce giant said its new service would operate in 32 states, where customers who seek treatment, will be connected to healthcare providers. The service does not include health insurance and pricing will vary depending on providers, it added.

The online retailer first piloted virtual care visits for its own staff in Seattle in 2019 before offering services to other employers under the Amazon Care brand, which it now plans to close down by the end of this year.

The company is also waiting to close its $3.49 billion (roughly Rs. 28,200 crore) deal to buy One Medical, as it seeks to expand its virtual healthcare presence and add brick-and-mortar doctors' offices for the first time.

Shares in Amazon were up about 1 percent in trading before the bell.

Reuters reported on Monday that Amazon is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, citing a person familiar with the matter, in what would amount to its biggest such reduction to date. The cuts, earlier reported by the New York Times, would represent about 3 percent of Amazon's corporate staff. The exact number may vary as businesses within Amazon review their priorities, the source told Reuters.

The online retailer plans to eliminate jobs in its devices organisation, which makes voice-controlled "Alexa" gadgets and home-security cameras, as well as in its human-resources and retail divisions, the person said. Amazon's time frame for informing staff remained unclear.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Clinic, Amazon
Twitter CEO Elon Musk Says App Developer 'Fired' After Public Discussion Over Android App Performance
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta
Amazon Clinic Virtual Healthcare Platform for US Customers Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. VLC Media Player Site Unblocked in India After Notice to Government
  2. iQoo Neo 7S, iQoo Neo 7 SE Live Image Surfaces, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  4. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  5. Elon Musk's $55 Billion Tesla Pay Package Challenged in US Court
  6. Apple Watch Series 7 Review: Just Bigger?
  7. Best Scanner Apps for Android, iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
  2. Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. iQoo Neo 7S, iQoo Neo 7 SE Live Image Surfaces, Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Xiaomi 13 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. iPhone, iPad Bug Caused Safari to Crash When Typing Certain Letters: Report
  6. Tuvalu Looks to Metaverse to Preserve History, Culture as Rising Seas Threaten Existence
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Purchases $4.1 Billion in TSMC in Rare, Significant Foray Into Tech Sector
  8. Kraken Exchange Freezes Accounts Related to FTX and Alameda Research
  9. Amazon Clinic Virtual Healthcare Platform for US Customers Launched
  10. Twitter CEO Elon Musk Says App Developer 'Fired' After Public Discussion Over Android App Performance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.