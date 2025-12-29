Technology News
iQOO Z11 Turbo With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Reportedly Listed on Geekbench

iQOO Z11 Turbo has surfaced on Geekbench with the model number V2536A, and the smartphone is expected to launch in China soon.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 13:53 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO already announced that the launch of the iQOO Z11 Turbo will take place in China soon

Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 Turbo will feature a 6.59-inch display
  • The upcoming phone could get a 32-megapixel front camera
  • iQOO Z11 Turbo will succeed the iQOO Z10 Turbo
iQOO Z11 Turbo is set to launch in China soon. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed, but the upcoming Z series smartphone from iQOO has reportedly been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The entry reveals that the phone bears the model number V2536A and runs on Android 16. The iQOO Z11 Turbo is confirmed to sport a 6.59-inch display and a 200-megapixel rear camera. The phone will have an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications (Expected)

Tpster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo has been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number V2536A. The listing shows 2,753 points in single-core testing and 8,990 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset will run on Android 16 and get 14.81GB of RAM, which could translate to 16GB on paper.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the iQOO Z11 Turbo. It shows two prime CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 3.80GHz and six cores capped at 3.32GHz. These CPU speeds suggest the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. However, iQOO already confirmed that the upcoming phone will have a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset under the hood.

iQOO Z11 Turbo: What We Know So Far

Last week, the smartphone maker announced that the launch of the iQOO Z11 Turbo will take place in China soon. It is currently available for pre-order in China. The handset will be priced in China between CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 38,000).

The iQOO Z11 Turbo is teased to flaunt a 6.59-inch display. It will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The handset will have a metal frame and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It will offer IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Rumours claimed that the phone will feature a 32-megapixel front camera and a 7,600mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

The upcoming phone will succeed the iQOO Z10 Turbo, which was unveiled in April this year in China with a starting price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,100). It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC and has a 6.78-inch 1.5K display.

Comments

Further reading: iQOO Z11 Turbo, iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
OpenAI Looking for a Head of Preparedness to Make AI Models Safer, Offers $500K Plus Equity

