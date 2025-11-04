Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Turns to Amazon in $38 Billion Cloud Services Deal After Restructuring

OpenAI Turns to Amazon in $38 Billion Cloud Services Deal After Restructuring

Amazon already offers OpenAI open weight models on Amazon Bedrock, which offers multiple AI models for businesses using AWS.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 November 2025 10:24 IST
OpenAI Turns to Amazon in $38 Billion Cloud Services Deal After Restructuring

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI's hefty commitments have raised some eyebrows on Wall Street

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI and Amazon have inked a seven-year deal
  • The move comes shortly after the AI firm was restructured
  • OpenAI will begin using Amazon Web Services immediately
Advertisement

OpenAI has signed a seven-year, $38 billion deal to buy cloud services from Amazon.com, in its first big push to power its AI ambitions after a restructuring last week that gave the ChatGPT maker greater operational and financial freedom.

The agreement, announced on Monday, will give OpenAI access to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia graphics processors to train and run its artificial intelligence models.

The deal underscores the AI industry's insatiable appetite for computing power as companies race to build systems that can rival or surpass human intelligence.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said the startup is committed to spending $1.4 trillion to develop 30 gigawatts of computing resources - enough to roughly power 25 million U.S. homes.

The deal is also a major vote of confidence for the e-commerce giant's cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, which some investors feared had fallen behind rivals Microsoft and Google in the artificial intelligence race. Those fears were somewhat eased by the strong growth the business reported in the September quarter.

Amazon shares hit an all-time high on Monday, with the company set to add nearly $140 billion to its market value. The stock was last up 5%, following a near-10% jump on Friday. Microsoft shares had briefly dipped on the news.

"This is a hugely significant deal (and is) clearly a strong endorsement of AWS compute capabilities to deliver the scale needed to support OpenAI," said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore.

Reliable Compute

"Scaling frontier AI requires massive, reliable compute," said Altman. "Our partnership with AWS strengthens the broad compute ecosystem that will power this next era and bring advanced AI to everyone."

OpenAI will begin using Amazon Web Services immediately, with all planned capacity set to come online by the end of 2026 and room to expand further in 2027 and beyond.

Amazon plans to roll out hundreds of thousands of chips, including Nvidia's GB200 and GB300 AI accelerators, in data clusters built to power ChatGPT's responses and train OpenAI's next wave of models, the companies said.

Amazon already offers OpenAI open weight models on Amazon Bedrock, which offers multiple AI models for businesses using AWS.

Altman has said that eventually, he would like OpenAI to add 1 gigawatt of compute every week - an astronomical sum as each gigawatt currently comes with a capital cost of over $40 billion.

OpenAI's sweeping restructuring last week moved it further away from its non-profit roots and removed Microsoft's first right to refusal to supply compute services in the new arrangement.

Reuters has reported that OpenAI was laying the groundwork for an initial public offering that could value the company at up to $1 trillion.

But surging valuations of AI companies and their massive spending commitments, which total more than $1 trillion for OpenAI, have raised fears that the AI boom is turning into a bubble.

While OpenAI's relationship with Microsoft, which the two forged in 2019, has helped push Microsoft to the top spot among its Big Tech peers in the AI race, both companies have been trying to reduce reliance on each other.

OpenAI has already tapped Alphabet's Google to supply it with cloud services, as Reuters first reported in June. It also reportedly struck a deal with Oracle to buy $300 billion in computing power for about five years.

The hefty commitments from OpenAI has raised some eyebrows on Wall Street, with analysts and investors questioning how the loss-making company will fund all those deals. Last week, OpenAI also agreed to purchase $250 billion of Microsoft's Azure cloud services, as part of the restructuring deal.

While OpenAI's annualized revenue run rate is expected to reach about $20 billion by the year end, losses in the company are also mounting, sources have told Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, Amazon, ChatGPT, AI, AWS, Amazon Web Services, Artificial Intelligence
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Plan Is Now Available for Free: Know How to Get It

Related Stories

OpenAI Turns to Amazon in $38 Billion Cloud Services Deal After Restructuring
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
  2. Apple's iOS 26.1 Update Rolls Out With New Features, Several Security Fixes
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Launch in India Next Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
  7. Why Bitcoin's Price Has Dropped Below $105,000
  8. Bad Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Consolidation Sees Bitcoin Price Drop Under $105,000 as Market Liquidations Cross $1.1 Billion
  2. Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications, Storage Variants Revealed Before Launch in India
  3. Microsoft is Rolling Out ROG Xbox Ally's Xbox Full Screen Experience on MSI Claw Handhelds
  4. Vivo Y500 Pro Launch Date, Key Features Announced; Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 7400 SoC
  5. Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Update With New Liquid Glass Setting, Several Security Fixes
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade, to Be More Ergonomic
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 8450 SoC, Could Launch Soon
  8. OpenAI Turns to Amazon in $38 Billion Cloud Services Deal After Restructuring
  9. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Plan Is Now Available for Free: Know How to Get It
  10. Ghostly Neutrinos May Hold the Answer to Why Matter Exists in Our Universe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »