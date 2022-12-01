Technology News
loading

MacBook Pro With M2 Max Processor, 96GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench: Details

MacBook Pro could run on macOS v13.2, as per the Geekbench listing.

Written by Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 1 December 2022 14:37 IST
MacBook Pro With M2 Max Processor, 96GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench: Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple MacBook Air (2022) is powered by the company's M2 chip

Highlights
  • Apple announced MacBook Air (2022) during WWDC 2022
  • Price of the MacBook Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 in India
  • Apple M2 Max SoC has 12 cores

MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets are expected to be launched in 2023. Ahead of any announcements, a MacBook Pro powered by an unannounced Apple M2 Max SoC has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing suggests some key specifications of the machine and the chipset. As per the listing, it packs 96GB of RAM and runs on macOS v13.2. The Apple M2 Max processor is seen to have 12 cores, running at a maximum speed of 3.54GHz, which is two more cores than the M2 Pro. The new model is expected to succeed current M2-generation MacBook models.

The upcoming MacBook Pro with Apple M2 Max chip has appeared on Geekbench under the model name Mac14,6. As per the listing, initially spotted by ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco), the unannounced M2 Max processor has 12 cores with a base frequency of 3.54GHz and 96GB of RAM. The M2 Pro in current MacBook models has a 10-core CPU. The first generation M1 chip, on the other hand, offered up to eight graphics cores. The listing suggests a 128KB L1 instruction cache, 64KB L1 data cache, and 4MB L2 cache on the chipset. 

As per the listing, the MacBook Pro has scored 1,853 points in single-core testing and 13,855 points in multi-core testing. It also indicates macOS v13.2 (Build 22D21) on the upcoming MacBook Pro.

Apple, earlier in June, unveiled its M2 chipset, the MacBook Air (2022), and the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) powered by the company's in-house chipset at WWDC 2022. Both machines sport a 13-inch LCD display and offer up to 24GB of unified memory.

Price of the MacBook Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 in India for regular customers and it is offered in Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options.

Apple was earlier speculated to unveil new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with updated M2 Pro and M2 Max SoC options in November. They could go official in 2023.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish and functional design
  • Very good battery life, MagSafe charging
  • Crisp and bright display
  • Great performance, excellent keyboard
  • Speakers sound good
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review
Display size 13.60-inch
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M2
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MacBook Pro, Apple M2 Max, M2 Max, Apple, MacBook Air
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Bans Over 23 Lakh Accounts in India in October, 'Proactively' Barred 8.1 Lakh Users
Featured video of the day
Top 5 Twitter Alternatives You Should Consider

Related Stories

MacBook Pro With M2 Max Processor, 96GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Phones to Get More Android OS Updates Than Google
  2. Avatar 2 to Cirkus, the 8 Biggest Movies in December
  3. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  4. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  5. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  6. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  7. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1
  8. The 7 Best Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in December
  9. Tata Said to Be in Talks to Buy Wistron's iPhone Assembly Plant in India
  10. Vivo Y02 With 6.51-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Pro With M2 Max Processor, 96GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench: Details
  2. WhatsApp Bans Over 23 Lakh Accounts in India in October, 'Proactively' Barred 8.1 Lakh Users
  3. Samsung Galaxy M04 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console, Specifications Tipped
  4. Meta Focusing Only 20 Percent of Resources on Developing Hardware, Software for Metaverse: Zuckerberg
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.1.2 Update; Improves Crash Detection on iPhone 14 Series
  6. Bitcoin Is Artificially Propped Up, Akin to Gambling and Should Not Be Legitimised, ECB Says
  7. PlayStation Plus December 2022 Free Games: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Get Free Google One VPN Access: Report
  9. Kraken Crypto Exchange to Cut Global Workforce by 30 Percent Amid Crypto Winter
  10. Mark Zuckerberg Calls Apple's App Store Moderation Rules a 'Conflict of Interest'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.