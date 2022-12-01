MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets are expected to be launched in 2023. Ahead of any announcements, a MacBook Pro powered by an unannounced Apple M2 Max SoC has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing suggests some key specifications of the machine and the chipset. As per the listing, it packs 96GB of RAM and runs on macOS v13.2. The Apple M2 Max processor is seen to have 12 cores, running at a maximum speed of 3.54GHz, which is two more cores than the M2 Pro. The new model is expected to succeed current M2-generation MacBook models.

The upcoming MacBook Pro with Apple M2 Max chip has appeared on Geekbench under the model name Mac14,6. As per the listing, initially spotted by ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco), the unannounced M2 Max processor has 12 cores with a base frequency of 3.54GHz and 96GB of RAM. The M2 Pro in current MacBook models has a 10-core CPU. The first generation M1 chip, on the other hand, offered up to eight graphics cores. The listing suggests a 128KB L1 instruction cache, 64KB L1 data cache, and 4MB L2 cache on the chipset.

As per the listing, the MacBook Pro has scored 1,853 points in single-core testing and 13,855 points in multi-core testing. It also indicates macOS v13.2 (Build 22D21) on the upcoming MacBook Pro.

Apple, earlier in June, unveiled its M2 chipset, the MacBook Air (2022), and the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) powered by the company's in-house chipset at WWDC 2022. Both machines sport a 13-inch LCD display and offer up to 24GB of unified memory.

Price of the MacBook Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 in India for regular customers and it is offered in Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options.

Apple was earlier speculated to unveil new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with updated M2 Pro and M2 Max SoC options in November. They could go official in 2023.

