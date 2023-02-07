Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Baidu’s ChatGPT Style Service ‘Ernie Bot’ to Complete Internal Testing in March as AI Race Heats Up

Baidu’s ChatGPT-Style Service ‘Ernie Bot’ to Complete Internal Testing in March as AI Race Heats Up

Ernie stands for Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 February 2023 11:25 IST
Baidu’s ChatGPT-Style Service ‘Ernie Bot’ to Complete Internal Testing in March as AI Race Heats Up

Photo Credit: Reuters

Baidu is reportedly planning to launch the service in March

Highlights
  • Baidu's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped as much as 13.4 percent
  • Ernie Bot to launch as standalone app, merge into search engine gradually
  • Microsoft is set to reveal AI integrated search engine Bing on Tuesday

China's Baidu said on Tuesday it would complete internal testing of a ChatGPT-style project called "Ernie Bot" in March, joining a global race as interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI) gathers steam.

Ernie, meaning "Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration," is a large AI-powered language model introduced in 2019, Baidu said. It has gradually grown to be able to perform tasks including language understanding, language generation, and text-to-image generation, it added.

Search engine giant Baidu's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped as much as 13.4 percent on the news.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Baidu was planning to launch such a service in March. The person said Baidu aims to make the service available as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine by incorporating chatbot-generated results when users make search requests.

Generative artificial intelligence, technology that can create prose or other content on command and free up white-collar workers' time, has been gathering significant venture capital investment and interest from tech firms, especially in Silicon Valley.

Defining the category is ChatGPT, a chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI that has been the centre of much buzz since it was released in November. ChatGPT is not available in China but some users have found workarounds to access the service.

Microsoft has a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,270 crore) investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI that it has looked at increasing, Reuters has reported. The company has also worked to add OpenAI's image-generation software to its Bing search engine in a new challenge to Alphabet's Google.

Microsoft plans its own AI reveal for Tuesday.

In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said his company is opening a conversational AI service called Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks, adding that Google plans to add AI features to its search engine that synthesize material for complex queries. Beijing-based Baidu has been a first mover in China on other tech trends. In late 2021, when the metaverse became a new buzzword, the company launched "XiRang" which it described as China's first metaverse platform. The platform however was widely panned for not offering a high-level immersive experience and Baidu said it was a work in progress. The company has been investing heavily in AI technology, including in cloud services, chips and autonomous driving, as it looks to diversify its revenue sources.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Baidu, Ernie Bot, ChatGPT, Google, Alphabet, Bard, AI Chatbot, Generative artificial intelligence
Meta vs US FTC: Regulator Will Not Appeal in Fight to Block Takeover of VR Content Maker Within
Bitcoin, ETH Opened Today with Some Gains, Altcoins See Small Losses
Featured video of the day
First Impressions of Samsung's 2023 Flagship

Related Stories

Baidu’s ChatGPT-Style Service ‘Ernie Bot’ to Complete Internal Testing in March as AI Race Heats Up
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Announces ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
  2. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  3. Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch
  5. Over 230 Chinese Betting, Loan Lending Apps Banned: All Details
  6. Pathaan Box Office: SRK Film Breaks Records in India, Overseas
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Gets Orders Worth Rs. 1,400 Crore on Day 1 of Pre-Booking
  8. Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped
  9. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  10. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Continues Work on Reverse Wireless Charging for iPhone After Missing Earlier Deadline: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Model Number, Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. Google Pixel Watch Receiving February 2023 Wear OS 3.5 Update: How to Download
  4. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195 During Valentine’s Day Sale: Check Offers
  5. OnePlus 11 Launch Event: How to Watch Cloud 11 Livestream, What to Expect
  6. New Disney+ Promo Offers Glimpse Into Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion: All Details
  7. US Lawmakers Question Meta on Sensitive Facebook User Data Access Granted to Chinese, Russian Developers
  8. Bitcoin, ETH Opened Today with Some Gains, Altcoins See Small Losses
  9. Baidu’s ChatGPT-Style Service ‘Ernie Bot’ to Complete Internal Testing in March as AI Race Heats Up
  10. Meta vs US FTC: Regulator Will Not Appeal in Fight to Block Takeover of VR Content Maker Within
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.