Technology News

Bitcoin, ETH Opened Today with Some Gains, Altcoins See Small Losses

The value of Bitcoin, with gains smaller than one percent, stood at $22,864 (roughly Rs. 18.9 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2023 11:23 IST
Bitcoin, ETH Opened Today with Some Gains, Altcoins See Small Losses

Photo Credit: Piabay/ Dean Crosby

The global crypto market valuation today stands at $1.06 trillion

Highlights
  • DOGE, SHIB saw losses
  • Most stablecoins reeled-in gains
  • Tron, Monero saw profits

A big number of cryptocurrencies that recorded value dips one day ago, reeled-in gains stepping into Tuesday, February 7. The value of Bitcoin, at the time of writing, stood at $22,864 (roughly Rs. 18.9 lakh). The world's first ever cryptocurrency managed to mint profits lesser than one percent on both, national as well as international exchanges like Binance and Coinbase among others. In terms of its value, BTC managed to rise merely by $4 (roughly Rs. 330) in the last 24 hours, making for its smallest daily fluctuation since the beginning of this year so far.

Ether twiddled behind Bitcoin to record miniscule gains. With a hike of 0.63 percent, ETH is trading at the price point of $1,632 (roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh), as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

“Bitcoin has been trading within a narrow range, having witnessed a decrease of 2.77 percent over the past week. Its support level is currently at $22,800 (roughly Rs. 18.86 lakh), with resistance at $23,150 (roughly Rs. 19.1 lakh). Ethereum has also fallen two percent in the last day but remains above $1,600 (roughly Rs. 1.32 lakh). The low volume suggests a lack of bullish activity in the market,” Edul Patel, the CEO of Mudrex crypto investment firm told Gadgets 360.

Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Binance USD, and Polygon — all recovered from yesterday's tumble with minor profits.

Litecoin, Avalanche, Tron, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Monero recorded small profits as well.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.09 percent in the last 24 hours. The crypto market cap, at the time of writing is, $1.06 trillion (roughly Rs. 88,04,827 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

The small overall gain in the crypto market cap comes in the backdrop of several cryptocurrencies still reeking of losses.

Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polygon recorded losses on Tuesday.

Both meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also settled with losses.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Binance USD, Polygon, Litecoin, Avalanche, Tron, Wrapped Bitcoin, Monero, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta vs US FTC: Regulator Will Not Appeal in Fight to Block Takeover of VR Content Maker Within
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All About the S23 Series

Related Stories

Bitcoin, ETH Opened Today with Some Gains, Altcoins See Small Losses
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Announces ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
  2. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  3. Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch
  5. Over 230 Chinese Betting, Loan Lending Apps Banned: All Details
  6. Pathaan Box Office: SRK Film Breaks Records in India, Overseas
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Gets Orders Worth Rs. 1,400 Crore on Day 1 of Pre-Booking
  8. Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped
  9. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  10. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Continues Work on Reverse Wireless Charging for iPhone After Missing Earlier Deadline: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Model Number, Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. Google Pixel Watch Receiving February 2023 Wear OS 3.5 Update: How to Download
  4. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195 During Valentine’s Day Sale: Check Offers
  5. OnePlus 11 Launch Event: How to Watch Cloud 11 Livestream, What to Expect
  6. New Disney+ Promo Offers Glimpse Into Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion: All Details
  7. US Lawmakers Question Meta on Sensitive Facebook User Data Access Granted to Chinese, Russian Developers
  8. Bitcoin, ETH Opened Today with Some Gains, Altcoins See Small Losses
  9. Baidu’s ChatGPT-Style Service ‘Ernie Bot’ to Complete Internal Testing in March as AI Race Heats Up
  10. Meta vs US FTC: Regulator Will Not Appeal in Fight to Block Takeover of VR Content Maker Within
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.