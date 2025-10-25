Technology News
iQOO Neo 11: Launch Date, Expected Price, Design, Specifications, Features, and More

The iQOO Neo 11 is launching in China on October 30, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 October 2025 14:36 IST
iQOO Neo 11: Launch Date, Expected Price, Design, Specifications, Features, and More
Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 11 is launching in China on October 30, 2025
  • The smartphone is reported to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The handset might be available in four colour options
iQOO is all set to launch its next-generation smartphone in the Neo series pretty soon. The company has already confirmed that it is planning to launch the iQOO Neo 11 in China on October 30, 2025. The brand has also teased some key features, including a 7,500mAh battery, colour options, display, and more. So, if you are wondering what exactly does the new flagship offering from the brand looks like, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be talking in-depth about the iQOO Neo 11 launch date, features, and specifications. So, without further ado, let's get started.

iQOO Neo 11 Launch Details

iQOO announced that its upcoming handset will be launched in China on October 30 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). That said, the company has not revealed any information about the India launch, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

iQOO Neo 11 Price and Pre-Order Details

iQOO started accepting pre-reservations for the iQOO Neo 11 through Vivo's official website, JD.com, Tmall and other e-commerce websites in China. Customers pre-booking the handset are confirmed to get benefits worth CNY 2,976 (roughly Rs. 36,000). That said, the brand has not revealed any information about the pricing of the upcoming iQOO Neo 11.

iQOO Neo 11 Features and Specifications

iQOO has teased a slew of features and specifications of the upcoming iQOO Neo 11 smartphone. Here's what you need to know.

Design

iqoo neo 11 weibo

The smartphone from iQOO will feature a premium design language. The rear panel features a texture finish that resembles paintbrush strokes. The rear camera module looks identical to its predecessor. Moreover, the brand says that the rear panel comes with Satin AG glass on top to provide a silky texture. Furthermore, it also features a matte metal middle frame with Seiko cut. The brand has also confirmed that the model will be available in four colour options: black, blue, orange, and silver.

Display

The company has recently confirmed that the upcoming handset will feature a 2K LTPO AMOLED display, which is developed in collaboration with BOE. The brand has also teased that the handset features a 144Hz adaptive screen refresh rate, 510ppi pixel density, 2592Hz PWM dimming, and more.

Performance and Software

The phone is reported to be powered by last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The phone is confirmed to run on OriginOS 6, which is based on the Android 16 operating system. The company also claims that the users will get 5 years of smooth operation.

Moreover, the iQOO Neo 11 will also come with iQOO's Monster Core Engine, which helps improve gaming performance. It also includes the Power Acceleration Engine for faster response time. Moreover, the display also comes with a 3200Hz touch sampling rate and 25.4ms touch response time to enhance the gaming experience.

Cameras

For optics, the upcoming iQOO Neo 11 is rumoured to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor.

Battery

Moving on, the phone is confirmed to feature a 7,500mAh battery. It is also reported to feature 100W fast charging support. Moreover, the handset will also come with bypass charging support, which allows powering the chipset directly during gaming sessions without any heating issues.

iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 launch date, iQOO Neo 11 Specifications
