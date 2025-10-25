Troll 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Troll 2, the Norwegian monster movie sequel, released its official trailer with its release date, confirming it on December 1 2025. Troll 2 will be in continuation of the story in Troll. Roar Uthaug directed it; the follow-up was shot in multiple locations in Norway. Troll 2 is among the largest film productions ever made in the Nordic countries. Here is everything you need to know about the plot, cast, and other details of the movie.

When and Where to Watch Troll 2?

Troll 2 released its official trailer and confirmed the release date to be on December 1 2025, on Netflix.

Official Trailer and Plot of Troll 2

Troll 2 comes with its first official trailer. The movie is a sequel to Netflix's Norwegian-language monster movie Troll. It follows a ragtag group of individuals who join the forces to stop an ancient troll that was awakened in a Norwegian mountain from causing widespread destruction.The film is in continuation of the first sequel; it draws from Norwegian folklore. It presents a fresh threat after the events of the first part. At the same time, the first part focused mainly on the giant Troll, which was awakened due to the railway project through the Dovre Mountains.

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Roar Uthang, the movie stars Ina Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Petterson, and Sara Khormani as the top cast, along with many others.

Reception

Troll 2, directed by Roar Uthang, has officially released its first trailer along with a confirmed release date on December 1 2025, on Netflix. The first part of the franchise has a rating of 5.8/10 on IMDB.