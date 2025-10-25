Technology News
Semi-Transparent Solar Cells Break Records, Promise Energy-Generating Windows and Facades

High-efficiency semi-transparent solar cells combine energy generation and transparency, ideal for sustainable building integration.

Updated: 25 October 2025 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hong Kong PolyU develops 6.05% efficient semi-transparent organic solar cells

Highlights
  • Semi-transparent organic solar cells reach 6.05% efficiency
  • Designed for building integration: windows, facades, and more
  • Introduces FoMLUE to optimise light absorption and stability
In a move that may help overcome some of the limitations on solar power, scientists from Hong Kong Polytechnic University have found a way to enhance both the light-harvesting and transparent qualities of photovoltaics. These cells are transparent, in contrast to traditional solar panels, and can be integrated into buildings as windows and facades. This discovery enables buildings to produce electricity without obscuring natural light and compromising a building's looks. ”These solar cells not only have the potential to outperform any other available solar solution, they can be seamlessly integrated into urban environments, and are actuallyions on physical shade instead of light-absorptance.

Enhancing Efficiency with FoMLUE

As per Techexplore, the researchers developed a Figure of Merit for Light Utilisation Efficiency (FoMLUE) to assess and manipulate the performance of photoactive materials in ST-OPVs. By choosing materials with larger FoMLUE, light absorption may be improved even though transparency is preserved. It also provides benefits in thermal insulation and operational stability of the cell, rendering them suitable for long-term use in practical applications.

Transforming Building-Integrated Photovoltaics

High-efficiency semitransparent solar cells can be built into buildings to not only generate electricity but also serve as insulation. Windows and facades, as well as further areas, can now be used for energy generation without compromising the natural influx of light. This dual-use scenario promotes efficient building and helps global sustainable goals by cutting conventional electricity dependence and reducing carbon emissions.
Researchers say more efficiency gains can be made to take ST-OPVs closer still into the mainstream.

The development of organic solar materials would improve the marketability and dynamism of such cells.

Finally, semi-transparent solar cells are the best take for renewable energy. These are equally functional and stylish, together with being better so far, these fixtures are helping every day towards achieving a greener future.

 

Further reading: ST-OPVs, Semi-transparent, solar cells, MLUE, environments
