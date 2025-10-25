Set in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, Baramulla is an engaging Indian thriller. The plot revolves around a newly posted police officer, who is presented a mystery in the form of children disappearing in the town. His research uncovers frightening and sorrowful secrets and strange happenings. There is a mixture of suspense and real human feelings in the film, depicting a family's hardships of being in a dangerous and extraordinary situation. Baramulla, along with the emotionally resonant narrative, prevails and holds the viewer's attention, set among the still aesthetically striking and hauntingly beautiful cashmere mountains.

When & Where to Watch

Baramulla is going to stream on November 7, 2025, on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer for Baramulla hints at a heady cocktail of mystery, emotion and tension with flashes of the hauntingly beautiful landscape of Kashmir and unsettling occurrences that unfold. Newly transferred to the snow-capped Baramulla town, DSP Ridwaan Sayyed (Manav kaul) military officer, moves to the tiny & silent town along with his fallacious circle of relatives. When a young boy vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Ridwaan's investigation uncovers the supernatural - occult phenomena that are at once part of the region's lore and moderners' imaginations.

Cast & Crew of Baramulla

The cast of Baramulla includes Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Kiara Khanna, Masoom Mumtaz Khan and others. Aditya Suhas is the director and writer. The producers of the movie are Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. Jio Studios and B62 Studios have made the film.

Reception

There are anticipations for this movie, however the IMDb rating is not released yet. There is a lot of hubbub about this film on social media due to its supernatural elements.