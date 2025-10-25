James Webb Telescope Uncovers the Turbulent Birth of the First Galaxies

According to new findings by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the first galaxies were much more messy compared to the ones we have today. An analysis of more than 250 systems by researchers at the University of Cambridge, 0.8-1.5 billion years after the Big Bang, revealed the majority of them to be turbulent, clumpy - not the smooth rotating discs of the present day galaxies. During this era, turbulence is caused by the gravitational action and creation of stars, and thus, galaxies found it difficult to settle. The results indicate that these galaxies became cooler over time.

Chaotic Early Galaxies

In the study, JWST's infrared cameras traced the motion of ionised hydrogen gas. Almost all the galaxies appeared "still chaotic, with gas puffed up and moving in all directions", as lead author Dr Lola Danhaive notes. Only a few show signs of settling into smooth rotation. Earlier surveys had spotted a few well-ordered disks, but by examining hundreds of smaller galaxies the team finds that most early systems grew via "frequent mergers and bursts of star formation".

From Chaos to Calm

As star formation slowed and gas reservoirs were used up, galaxies gradually stabilised. The data span the epoch of reionisation through to the later "cosmic noon" of peak star formation, demonstrating how galaxies evolved "from chaotic clumps into ordered structures". Danhaive notes that early on strong starbursts "disrupt the ordered motions" of a galaxy's gas, whereas later on "galaxies grow their mass and become more stable". In other words, the infant galaxies eventually matured into the graceful spiral galaxies we see today.