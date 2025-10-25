Technology News
English Edition

Lazarus Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Created by Harlen Coben and Daniel Brocklehurst, Lazarus is an upcoming psychological thriller series that follows Joel, entangled between his father’s suicide and cold case murders.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2025 15:00 IST
Lazarus Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime

One suicide sparks a web of cold case murders—Lazarus follows hallucinations to shocking truths.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lazarus is a psychological thriller limited-period series
  • It has been created by Harlen Coben
  • Streaming begins on Oct 22nd, 2025, only on Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

Created by Harlen Coben and Daniel Brocklehurst, Lazarus is a psychological thriller mini-series that is shortly launching on the OTT platform. This series follows Joel Lazarus, a forensic psychologist, who returns home after his father's suicide and becomes entangled in the web of cold-case murders. Soon, his hallucinations begin to haunt him and guide him towards the connection between his sister's murder that happened 25 years ago and his father's suicide. The sequences of the series are promising and dark at the same time.

When and Where to Watch Lazarus

This is a limited-time series is now streaming only on Amazon Prime Video. There will be six episodes in total.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lazarus

This series follows Joel Lazarus (played by Sam Claflin), who returns home after his father's suicide and finds a note stating, “it's not over”. Soon, he begins to witness unsettling visions about his father's suicide and his sister's murder, which happened 25 years ago. Further, the visions of his father's dead patients begin to haunt him, which certainly directs him to a connection between the suicide and murders. That's when he begins to uncover every bit of the old murders and finds himself entangled in the web. However, what comes next will take the viewers to the edge of their seats.

Cast and Crew of Lazarus

The series stars Sam Claflin in the lead role, accompanied by Bill Nighy, Eloise Little, Ewan Horrocks, Alexandra Roach, and more. Sarah Warne has delivered the music composition, while Richard Stoddard and Sam Heasman are the cinematographers.

Reception of Lazarus

This series is yet to be released on the OTT platform. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: drama, Amazon Prime Video, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Working On iOS Framework That Simplifies One-Time App Data Transfers From iPhone to Android
Physicists Reveal a New Type of Twisting Solid That Behaves Almost Like a Living Material

Related Stories

Lazarus Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Could Launch Globally On This Date
  2. HMD Fusion 2 Key Features, Specifications Leaked Online
  3. Lava Agni 4 5G Listed on BIS Website a Month Before It Launches in India
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Reported to Launch in Early November: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Key Features Leaked; Could Feature This Chipset, Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Lazarus Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  2. Gemini October Feature Drop Brings New Features to Veo 3.1, Gemini 2.5 Flash, Canvas, and More
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Reported to Launch in Early November: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. HMD Fusion 2 Key Features, Specifications Leaked Online: Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, New Smart Outfits, and More
  5. Google Says Its Willow Chip Hit Major Quantum Computing Milestone, Solves Algorithm 13,000X Faster
  6. Garmin Venu X1 With 2-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to Eight Days of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. iPhone 18 Series, Apple's First Foldable iPhone Tipped to Feature Company's First 2nm A20 Chip
  8. WazirX Reopens Trading Over a Year After Hack, Crypto Exchange to Restart in Phased Manner
  9. Instagram Is Reportedly Testing AI-Powered Restyle Text for Stories and Edits App
  10. Lava Agni 4 5G Listed on BIS Website a Month Ahead of Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »