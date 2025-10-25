Lazarus Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Created by Harlen Coben and Daniel Brocklehurst, Lazarus is a psychological thriller mini-series that is shortly launching on the OTT platform. This series follows Joel Lazarus, a forensic psychologist, who returns home after his father's suicide and becomes entangled in the web of cold-case murders. Soon, his hallucinations begin to haunt him and guide him towards the connection between his sister's murder that happened 25 years ago and his father's suicide. The sequences of the series are promising and dark at the same time.

When and Where to Watch Lazarus

This is a limited-time series is now streaming only on Amazon Prime Video. There will be six episodes in total.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lazarus

This series follows Joel Lazarus (played by Sam Claflin), who returns home after his father's suicide and finds a note stating, “it's not over”. Soon, he begins to witness unsettling visions about his father's suicide and his sister's murder, which happened 25 years ago. Further, the visions of his father's dead patients begin to haunt him, which certainly directs him to a connection between the suicide and murders. That's when he begins to uncover every bit of the old murders and finds himself entangled in the web. However, what comes next will take the viewers to the edge of their seats.

Cast and Crew of Lazarus

The series stars Sam Claflin in the lead role, accompanied by Bill Nighy, Eloise Little, Ewan Horrocks, Alexandra Roach, and more. Sarah Warne has delivered the music composition, while Richard Stoddard and Sam Heasman are the cinematographers.

Reception of Lazarus

This series is yet to be released on the OTT platform. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.