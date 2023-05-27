Technology News

China Cracks Down on 'Self-Media' Accounts, Deletes 1.4 Million Social Media Posts

China says the posts were deleted after a two-month probe into alleged misinformation, illegal profiteering, and impersonation of state officials.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2023 18:45 IST
China Cracks Down on 'Self-Media' Accounts, Deletes 1.4 Million Social Media Posts

Photo Credit: Reuters

The latest crackdown targeted accounts on Chinese social media apps including WeChat, Douyin, and Weibo

Highlights
  • Since 2021, China has targeted billions of social media accounts
  • Almost 187,000 were punished for impersonating news media businesses
  • Around 930,000 other accounts received less severe punishments

China's cyberspace regulator said 1.4 million social media posts have been deleted following a two-month probe into alleged misinformation, illegal profiteering, and impersonation of state officials, among other "pronounced problems".

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday it had closed 67,000 social media accounts and deleted hundreds of thousands of posts between March 10 and May 22 as part of a broader "rectification" campaign.

Since 2021, China has targeted billions of social media accounts in a bid to "clean" its cyberspace and make it easier for authorities to control.

The latest crackdown targeted accounts on popular Chinese social media apps including WeChat, Douyin, and Weibo that fall under the category of "self media," a term that broadly refers to accounts that publish news and information but are not government-run or state-approved.

Beijing frequently arrests citizens and censors accounts for publishing or sharing factual information considered sensitive or critical of the Communist Party, the government or the military, especially when such information goes viral.

Of the 67,000 accounts that were permanently closed, almost 8,000 were taken down for "spreading fake news, rumours, and harmful information," according to CAC.

Around 930,000 other accounts received less severe punishments, from being removed of all followers to the suspension or cancellation of profit-making privileges.

In a separate campaign, the regulator recently closed over 100,000 accounts that allegedly misrepresented news anchors and media agencies to counter the rise of online fake news coverage aided by AI technologies.

The CAC on Friday said its latest campaign had targeted almost 13,000 counterfeit military accounts, with names such as "Chinese Red Army Command", "Chinese Anti-terrorist Force" and "Strategic Missile Force".

Some 25,000 other accounts were targeted for impersonating public institutions, such as disease and prevention control centers and state-run research institutes.

Almost 187,000 were punished for impersonating news media businesses, while over 430,000 allegedly offered professional advice or educational services without having relevant professional qualifications.

Around 45,000 accounts were closed for "hyping hot issues, clout-chasing and illegal monetisation."

The regulator said it had "actively coordinated with public security, market supervision and other departments, to deliver a heavy blow and rectify illegal 'self-media'."

"At the same time, (we) also call on the majority of netizens to actively participate in monitoring and reporting (illegal 'self-media'), provide clues ... and jointly maintain a clean cyberspace," it added.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberspace Administration of China, Social Media, WeChat, Weibo, Douyin
Delhi High Court Refuses to Refuses to Interfere With TRAI's Rs 1,050 Crore Penalty on Vodafone

Related Stories

China Cracks Down on 'Self-Media' Accounts, Deletes 1.4 Million Social Media Posts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Said to Debut in India on This Date
  2. Vivo S17 Series Design, Key Specifications Surface Online: See Here
  3. Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?
  4. Xiaomi Civi 3 With 32-Megapixel Dual Front Camera Launched at This Price
  5. Asus ZenFone 10 Price Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Will Launch in July With a Bigger Battery: Check Details
  7. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  8. Motorola Razr 40 Specifications Surface on Geekbench and China’s 3C Website
  9. Poco F5 5G Review: The Mid-Range Gaming Phone to Beat
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. China Cracks Down on 'Self-Media' Accounts, Deletes 1.4 Million Social Media Posts
  2. Delhi High Court Refuses to Refuses to Interfere With TRAI's Rs 1,050 Crore Penalty on Vodafone
  3. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says AI Won't Desstroy Job Market, Seeks to Calm Fears of AI Growth on Global Tour
  4. Xiaomi 14 Pro Render Leaks Online Showing Curved Display With Thin Bezels: Details
  5. WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Screen Sharing Feature for Video Calls: How It Works
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Geekbench and 3C Certification Listings Hint at Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC: Details
  7. Twitter Exits Voluntary EU Disinformation Code but Obligations Remain, EU Commissioner Says
  8. Redmi K60 Ultra Leaked Schematics Hint at Slim Bezels, Display With Hole Punch Cutout: Details
  9. Daam Virus That Steals Call Logs, History and Accesses Cameras Spreading on Android Phones, CERT-in Warns
  10. Google Removes 'Slavery Simulator' Game From Play Store After Racism Outcry in Brazil
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.