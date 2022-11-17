Technology News
loading

Cyberspace Administration of China Revises Rules for Regulation of Online Comments

The CAC's announcement comes as Chinese authorities are tightening their policing of the Internet and what topics the public is allowed to discuss.

By Reuters |  Updated: 17 November 2022 18:13 IST
Cyberspace Administration of China Revises Rules for Regulation of Online Comments

The regulator did not specify penalties for rule violations

Highlights
  • CAC's original rules date back to 2017
  • The move comes as China looks to tighten their policing of the Internet
  • New rules urge platforms to take action against "illegal or bad content"

China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday said it would revise its rules that will require operators of online and social media accounts to strengthen their review and management of comments left on their pages. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement that account operators should set up and improve their systems to review comments, and be ready to report illegal and undesirable information to the regulator.

Public account producers and operators who provide services for follow-up comments are also required to assess the credibility of the account users making those comments, reasonably set up management rights and offer technical support, according to the statement.

The regulator did not specify penalties for rule violations.

In June, CAC proposed an addition to the existing rules, urging platforms to take action against holders of public accounts that disseminate "illegal or bad content", such as by issuing warnings or deleting their posts, and report such incidents to the regulator in a timely manner.

The original rules date back to 2017.

The announcement comes as Chinese authorities are tightening their policing of the internet and what topics the public is allowed to discuss. Social media platforms such as WeChat and Weibo regularly block or delete posts and comments.

The amendments to existing rules will be effective from December 15, it said.

Earlier this year, the cyberspace regulator stated that rules requiring data exports to undergo security reviews would be effective from September 1, the first time it had issues a start date for a new regulatory framework that would affect hundreds, if not thousands, of Chinese companies.

The details of a new compulsory security review to be carried out by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), which would be used to determine whether large quantities of Chinese user data in the possession of a private entity can be sent overseas, were also finalised and published by the regulator it had announced in a statement on its official WeChat account at the time.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberspace Administration of China
WhatsApp Polls Feature Rolls Out to Users on Android, iOS: How to Use It
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Dynaudio Collaboration
Featured video of the day
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Hit or Miss?

Related Stories

Cyberspace Administration of China Revises Rules for Regulation of Online Comments
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India to Adopt USB Type-C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, More
  2. Meta Appoints Sandhya Devanathan to Replace Ajit Mohan as India Head
  3. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream
  4. Realme 10 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  5. How to Find the Nearest Airtel Store Online
  6. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test
  2. Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G FCC Listing Reveals Specifications Including Wireless Charging Support: Report
  3. Facebook to Reconsider Donald Trump’s Suspension in January 2023
  4. What Are Utility NFTs: Here’s What We Know
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: How to Watch Live Stream?
  6. Toyota Unveils Gas-Electric Prius Hybrid, to Go on Sale in Japan This Winter
  7. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Australian Stock Exchange Cancels Blockchain Plans That Cost $170 Million
  9. Micron to Reduce Memory Chip Supply in 2023 to Clear Excess Inventory Amid Slump in Demand
  10. Lenovo Tab Extreme Details Leaked, to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.