Technology News

Crowdstrike CEO Apologises for Global Tech Outage After Firm Deploys Fix for Issue

Microsoft has also fixed the issue that caused an outage of its Microsoft 365 apps and services including Teams and OneDrive.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 July 2024 10:51 IST
Crowdstrike CEO Apologises for Global Tech Outage After Firm Deploys Fix for Issue

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz at a conference in October 2019

Highlights
  • CrowdStrike triggered a global tech outage on July 19
  • The firm's CEO said that it was not a security incident or cyberattack
  • CrowdStrike says systems running on macOS and Linux weren't affected
Advertisement

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has deployed a fix for an issue that triggered a major tech outage that affected industries ranging from airlines to banking to healthcare worldwide, the company's CEO said on Friday.

Microsoft said separately it had fixed the underlying cause for the outage of its 365 apps and services including Teams and OneDrive, but residual impact was affecting some services.

"This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said in a post on social media platform X.

The issue stemmed from a defect found in a single content update for Microsoft Windows hosts, Kurtz said, adding Mac and Linux hosts were not impacted by the issue.

Shares of CrowdStrike tumbled nearly 12% in premarket trading, while Microsoft was down 1.4%.

A massive IT outage was disrupting operations at companies across multiple industries on Friday, with major airlines halting flights, some broadcasters off-air and sectors ranging from banking to healthcare hit by system problems.

"We're deeply sorry for the impact that we've caused to customers, to travelers, to anyone affected by this, including our company," Kurtz told NBC News' "Today" program.

"Many of the customers are rebooting the system and it's coming up and it'll be operational," Kurtz said. "It could be some time for some systems that won't automatically recover."

CrowdStrike's "Falcon Sensor" software was causing Microsoft Windows to crash and display a blue screen, known informally as the "Blue Screen of Death," according to an alert sent by CrowdStrike earlier to its clients and reviewed by Reuters.

The travel industry was among the hardest hit with airports around the world reporting delays and issues with their system network, while banks and financial institutions from Australia and India to South Africa warned clients about disruptions to their services.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Outage
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

Related Stories

Crowdstrike CEO Apologises for Global Tech Outage After Firm Deploys Fix for Issue
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Offers on Day 1
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Improvements Over Phone 2a
  4. Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 20: See Price
  5. Crowdstrike CEO Apologises for Global Tech Outage After Firm Deploys Fix
  6. Google Pixel 9 Series Spotted on Certification Site Weeks Ahead of Debut
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 5,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Outage: From ATMs to Flights, Epic IT Crash Leaves Trail of Chaos
  2. Crowdstrike CEO Apologises for Global Tech Outage After Firm Deploys Fix for Issue
  3. Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series
  4. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  5. Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms
  6. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
  7. WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
  10. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »