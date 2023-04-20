Technology News

Cybersecurity, IP Theft and Accidents Top Three Threats to Indian Industry, Survey Shows

Twelve key areas of concern for businesses and five emerging risks that might seriously damage India's business ecosystem were identified by the survey.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 April 2023 17:21 IST
Cybersecurity, IP Theft and Accidents Top Three Threats to Indian Industry, Survey Shows

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The lowest risk is associated with terrorism and insurgency

Highlights
  • The annual survey aims to identify potential risks
  • ‘Threat to women safety' risk has jumped from 12 in 2021 to 5 in 2022
  • The survey identifies 12 key areas of concern for businesses

Intellectual property theft, information and cyber security threats and accidents have been ranked as the top three threats in India by the industry in a risk survey, according to a FICCI report.

Also, 'threat to women safety' risk has jumped from 12th place in 2021 to 5th place in 2022 India Risk Survey, the report stated while urging companies to take measures to ensure the safety of their women employees. According to respodents, the lowest risk is associated with terrorism and insurgency, the report released on Wednesday said.

Among sectors, logistics and construction segments have highlighted accidents and intellectual property theft as major "risks" facing them.

"For the logistic sector, accidents are their second major concern as transportation is more prone to road accidents, while intellectual property theft has been placed at number one by the respondents. Likewise, the construction industry has voted accidents on the top position as the construction sites face a lot of challenges in combating accidents," the 'India Risk Survey' of FICCI said.

The survey identifies 12 key areas of concern for businesses and five emerging risks that might seriously damage India's business ecosystem.

The annual survey aims to identify potential risks in the context of a changing global environment, allowing business leaders to assess their circumspection for disruptive events like rapid digitalization, accidents, and business espionage, in the future and to ameliorate risk mitigation techniques.

India's retail industry ranked accidents, intellectual property theft and natural hazards as its prime issues.

The media and entertainment industry has marked information and cyber insecurity, business espionage and fire incidents as major threats.

For information & technology (IT) and manufacturing industry intellectual property theft is one of the top risks, while the consulting sector has placed business espionage in the second spot after cyber insecurity.

Other sectors which posed issues like accidents, intellectual property theft, business espionage among others as major risks are real estate, education, security services, financial services and hospitality.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cybersecurity, Intellectual Property, intellectual property theft, FICCI report
Google Pixel Tablet Price Leaked Online, Tipped to Come in Two Colourways

Related Stories

Cybersecurity, IP Theft and Accidents Top Three Threats to Indian Industry, Survey Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Lays Off Tech Teams as Employees Express Frustration With Job Cuts
  2. SpaceX Set to Make Second Attempt to Launch Starship Rocket Into Space
  3. iOS 16.4.1 Update May Leave Phones Overheated, But You Should Update Anyway
  4. Google Pixel Tablet Pricing Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  5. OnePlus Pad May Be Available in India via Flipkart at This Price: See Here
  6. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display Launched at This Price: See Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Specifications Tipped Via Google Play Listing: Report
  8. iQoo Neo 8 Pro May Feature a Chip Faster Than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  9. Android 12-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
  10. Vivo S17 Pro Camera Details Tipped, Said to Feature Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. TSMC Forecasts Up to 16 Percent Drop in Q2 Sales Amid Struggles to Clear Inventory, Weak Global Economy
  2. Zee5's New Fantasy Series Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu to Stream May 5
  3. Cybersecurity, IP Theft and Accidents Top Three Threats to Indian Industry, Survey Shows
  4. Google Pixel Tablet Price Leaked Online, Tipped to Come in Two Colourways
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Get Android 12-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Specifications Tipped
  7. BTC, ETH Record Notable Losses After Period of Surge, Crypto Market Plunges by Over 4 Percent
  8. Sanya Malhotra’s Kathal – a Jackfruit Mystery Sets May 19 Release Date on Netflix
  9. Apple’s Recent iOS 16.4.1 Update Reportedly Leaves iPhones Overheated: Why You Should Update Anyway
  10. National Quantum Mission Worth Rs. 6,003 Crore Approved By Union Cabinet: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.