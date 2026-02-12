Technology News
English Edition
  Medical Dialogues Wins Google Backed JournalismAI Innovation Challenge

Medical Dialogues Wins Google-Backed JournalismAI Innovation Challenge

The JournalismAI Innovation Challenge is a programme that funds projects from news publishers to foster AI literacy.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 February 2026 18:00 IST
Medical Dialogues Wins Google-Backed JournalismAI Innovation Challenge

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Navy Medicine

Medical Dialogues said the grant funding will be used to build advanced solutions for users

Highlights
  • The challenge is supported by the Google News Initiative
  • Medical Dialogues is the only Indian news portal to win the challenge
  • The challenge witnessed 373 global applicants
Medical Dialogues, an Indian medical journalism platform, announced that it has been selected to win the JournalismAI Innovation Challenge. It mentioned that it is the only publisher from the country to achieve the feat. The JournalismAI Innovation Challenge is a programme that funds projects from a wide range of news publishers to promote artificial intelligence (AI) fluency. The company said it was one of the 373 global publishers that applied to the competition. Last year, the organisation announced the cohort of 2025, which included 12 publishers, including Medical Dialogues.

Medical Dialogues Wins Journalism AI Innovation Challenge

In a press release, Medical Dialogues announced that it has emerged as a key recipient of the challenge and was the only Indian publisher to do so. Meghna A Singhania, Editor-in-Chief of Medical Dialogues, said the JournalismAI Innovation Challenge pushes participants to explore AI-based solutions to enhance engagement of readers, revenue growth, and other business outcomes. By winning the challenge, Medical Dialogues will receive support to further improve its platform to deliver “high-quality, reliable medical journalism to professionals and readers,” the Editor-in-Chief said.

“We are truly honoured to be the only Indian news portal selected for this remarkable challenge. This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to using innovation and AI to transform medical journalism. We look forward to representing India on the global stage and leveraging this opportunity to create even more impactful content for our readers,” Singhania added.

While the publisher did not specify the exact amount of grant funding it received, it mentioned that it will be used to upgrade the platform across user experience, content relevance, and engagement.

“We are excited about the opportunity to enhance our capabilities and deepen the impact of our work in the medical journalism space. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the invaluable trust of our audience,” said Dr Prem Aggarwal, Chairman of Medical Dialogues.

Notably, Medical Dialogues is a medical information, fact-checking, and health news platform for healthcare professionals, patients, and the general populace. It was founded in 2015, and its official newsletter is read by more than 3.5 lakh doctors across 24 specialisations.

Further reading: Medical Dialogues, Journalism AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Medical Dialogues Wins Google-Backed JournalismAI Innovation Challenge
