Xiaomi Watch 5 European Price Details Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Global Debut

The global Xiaomi Watch 5 is expected to arrive with similar specifications and functionality as the China model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 15:55 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch 5 packs a 930mAh lithium-ion battery

Highlights
  • Global Watch 5 may launch in Czechia after China debut in December
  • Wear OS version could replace Xiaomi’s proprietary software globally
  • Watch 5 expected in Black and Juniper Green colour options in 47mm
Xiaomi could soon expand the Watch 5 lineup beyond China, with a new report suggesting a European launch may be in the works. The smartwatch, which debuted in China in late December, is now tipped to arrive in markets such as Czechia with a higher price tag than its home version. Leaked details point to a Wear OS-powered global variant, along with premium build materials and advanced health tracking features. However, Xiaomi has not yet confirmed an official global release timeline.

Xiaomi Watch 5 Global Expansion Could Come With a Higher Price Tag

The Xiaomi Watch 5 could launch in Europe with a price of CZK 7,990 (roughly Rs. 35,400) or EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 35,400), according to a report by Czech outlet Svetandroida. The publication claims the smartwatch is headed to the Czech market after debuting in China in late December.

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is expected to arrive in select global markets, with Black and Juniper Green colour options in a 47mm size. It will likely run Google's Wear OS instead of Xiaomi's proprietary system, giving users access to the Play Store and a wider app ecosystem. 

In China, the Xiaomi Watch 5 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and its eSIM variant costs CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 29,000).

The report says the global variant of the Xiaomi Watch 5 is expected to be largely similar to its Chinese counterpart in terms of features. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed official pricing or launch timing, but the leak suggests the Watch 5 may release alongside the Xiaomi 17 series and the Xiaomi Pad 8 lineup.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Watch 5 is tipped to feature a 1.54-inch AMOLED display with 480x480 resolution, 1,500 nits peak brightness, and sapphire glass protection. It reportedly includes a 316L stainless steel case, 5ATM water resistance, and a 930mAh battery that could deliver up to six days of use in smart mode, or up to 18 days in power saving mode.

The Xiaomi Watch 5 smartwatch is also expected to include dual processors, with a Snapdragon W5 chip paired with a power-saving coprocessor. Health features could include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, ECG support, and an EMG sensor that enables gesture-based controls. The report adds that an LTE version with eSIM remains uncertain, though some listings suggest it may also reach European markets.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black, Khaki Green, Gold and Brown, and Soft Blue
Strap Material Rubber
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Xiaomi Watch 5, Xiaomi Watch 5 Price in Europe, Xiaomi Watch 5 Global Launch, Xiaomi Watch 5 Features, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
