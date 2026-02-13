Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Is Adding Multiple Premium Claude Features to the Free Plan

Anthropic Is Adding Multiple Premium Claude Features to the Free Plan

Anthropic announced that File Creation, Connectors, Skills, and Compaction features are now coming to Claude’s free plan.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 February 2026 14:01 IST
Anthropic Is Adding Multiple Premium Claude Features to the Free Plan

With Compaction, users can ask Claude to summarise earlier context in long conversations

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • File Creation lets users generate and download standalone files
  • Connector lets Claude connect to data hubs, such as Google Drive
  • Skills let users add custom instructions and knowledge to a conversation
Advertisement

Anthropic is bringing Claude's several paid features to the free users. The artificial intelligence (AI) startup announced on Wednesday that those on the free plan of the chatbot will now be able to use four new features that were only accessible with the Pro and Max plans. So, anyone logged into Claude can now use File Creation, Skills, Connectors, and Compaction features. Interestingly, these new capabilities for the free plan come at a time when OpenAI is testing ads in ChatGPT.

Claude Brings New Features to the Free Plan

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Claude announced that four new features will now be expanded to the free tier. All of these are currently available to any user who has registered on Claude and has logged into their account. However, these capabilities will only be powered by the AI models available in the free tier.

First is File Creation, which allows users to generate and download standalone files, such as spreadsheets, documents, or code scripts, directly within the chat interface. Rather than simply providing raw text for the user to copy, the system structures data into appropriate formats like .csv, .pdf, or .py. It is designed to help users quickly generate ready-to-use assets in specific file formats and then export them.

Next is Connectors, which is enabled by Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP). It lets the AI chatbot connect to external data hubs and third-party applications, such as Google Drive, Notion, and Slack. Once connected, Claude can retrieve data and even perform certain tasks directly within the applications. With this, those in the free plan will also be able to experience Claude's agentic capabilities.

Skills in Claude are essentially custom instructions, but coupled with a specific knowledge base. Users can create skills or use existing skills anywhere across the platform to quickly help the chatbot understand the role it needs to play. With Skills, users can avoid prompting multiple times in chat windows and projects when instructing the chatbot how to behave and respond.

Finally, Compaction is a useful tool that allows users to get a quick summary of a long conversation when they rejoin it after some time has passed. It provides the user with earlier context to help them understand where they left the project, and allows them to seamlessly continue the chat.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, Claude features, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Support 5G Satellite Connectivity With Apple's C2 Modem

Related Stories

Anthropic Is Adding Multiple Premium Claude Features to the Free Plan
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Cost in South Korea
  2. Apple Borivali to Open on This Date as Sixth Apple Store in India
  3. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launches in India With Massive 8,000mAh Battery
  4. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  5. Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2026) 75-Inch TV Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design, Colourways Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. Poco X8 Pro Max Visits Indonesia Certification Database, Could Launch Soon
  8. iPhone 18 Pro May Support 5G Satellite Connectivity With Apple's C2 Modem
  9. Asus Zenbook 14 (UM3406G) Review: A Premium Thin-and-Light That Delivers
  10. Panasonic Refreshes Residential AC Lineup With Nanoe Technology, IoT Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Refreshes Residential AC Lineup With Nanoe Air Purification, IoT Connectivity: Price, Features
  2. Anthropic Is Adding Multiple Premium Claude Features to the Free Plan
  3. Poco X8 Pro Max Appears on Certification Database in Indonesia as Anticipated Launch Nears
  4. Google Pixel 10a EU Energy Certification Reveals Battery Details; Official-Looking Renders Show Familiar Design
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Support 5G Satellite Connectivity With Apple's C2 Modem
  6. OpenAI Introduces Its First AI Model Capable of Real-Time Coding as Codex Push Continues
  7. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Visits Geekbench With a Snapdragon Chip; Tipster Leaks Storage Configurations, Colourways
  8. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launched in India With 144Hz AMOLED Display, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Vision Pro Finally Gets an Official YouTube App With Up to 8K Video Playback
  10. A John Wick Single-Player Action Game Featuring Keanu Reeves Is in Development at Saber Interactive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »