Technology News
loading

Disney's New CEO May Have to Cut Costs to Restore Profits as Streaming Loses Money

Disney+ losses more than doubled in the last reported quarter to $1.5 billion (nearly Rs. 1,220 crore).

By Reuters |  Updated: 21 November 2022 20:37 IST
Disney's New CEO May Have to Cut Costs to Restore Profits as Streaming Loses Money

Photo Credit: Reuters

Disney spends heavily on content to attract subscribers, contributing to 40 percent slide in its shares

Highlights
  • Disney appointed Iger in a two-year contract to return company to growth
  • Disney shares were 10 percent higher in premarket trading on Monday
  • Disney+, the streaming service, was launched under Iger in 2019

Bob Iger must show Wall Street a new side to his character as he returns to lead Walt Disney by cutting costs and restoring profits in just two years after splurging cash on acquisitions and a streaming business last time round.

The entertainment giant shocked investors late on Sunday evening announcing the ouster of Chief Executive Bob Chapek and appointing Iger, 71, to a two-year contract to return the company to growth.

The move evoked other return engagements such as Steve Jobs' return to Apple and Howard Schultz's return to Starbucks in times of crisis.

"The bold move (Iger's return) might feel like the right one. However, the business is at a different phase of growth," said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore, adding that short-term measures might include restriction of some operations.

The most immediate target of that could be Disney+, the streaming service that Iger helped launch in 2019. Losses at the unit more than doubled in the last reported quarter to $1.5 billion (nearly Rs. 1,220 crore).

The business has become a drag on earnings as Disney spends heavily on content to attract subscribers, testing investor patience and contributing to a 40 percent slide in its shares so far this year.

"Disney+ ... could probably do better with fewer end-state subscribers made up of super fans willing to pay high RPU (rates per user), which would generate much higher margins," analysts at MoffettNathanson said.

They also pointed to ESPN as another target for deep cost cuts, including a review of all the upcoming sports rights as the network loses cable subscribers.

Activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point had also pushed a potential spin-off of ESPN when it took a stake in the company in August, although it later backed off the idea.

Some brokerages have also raised concern on whether the two-year period Iger has agreed to return for would be enough to transform the business and find a successor.

"The problem is that Iger can't stay on forever. He already bumbled the transition to Tom Staggs in 2016 and now (Bob) Chapek," Rosenblatt Securities said.

Still, Disney shares were 10 percent higher in premarket trading on Monday, a sign of confidence in the executive who led the company for 15 years.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney, Disney Plus, Apple, Bob Iger
Binance Labs Invests in Self-Custody Hardware Wallet Startup NGRAVE
Featured video of the day
Samsung AX46: The Best Air Purifier in the Market?

Related Stories

Disney's New CEO May Have to Cut Costs to Restore Profits as Streaming Loses Money
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Gets Discount of Rs. 7,130 on Flipkart: Check Price
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: All Details
  3. Watch the Trailer for Vicky Kaushal-led Govinda Naam Mera
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney's New CEO May Have to Cut Costs to Restore Profits as Streaming Loses Money
  2. Binance Labs Invests in Self-Custody Hardware Wallet Startup NGRAVE
  3. Sam Bankman-Fried Cashed Out $300 Million During FTX's Fundraise in October 2021
  4. Twitter's France Head Serves Resignation Amid Mass Layoffs, Tweets Exit Message
  5. PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Pre-Order Now Live in India, Priced at Rs. 18,990
  6. Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensors
  7. iPhone 15 Design Leaked, Tipped to Feature Titanium Chassis, Rounded Back With Curved Rear Edges
  8. Government Drafts Framework to Restrict Fake Reviews on E-Commerce Websites
  9. Reliance Jio Gets NCLT’s Nod to Acquire Reliance Infratel
  10. Chhello Show, India’s Oscar Entry to Stream November 25 on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.