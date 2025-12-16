Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report

Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report

While the Disney-OpenAI partnership is signed for three years, the exclusive copyright to the company lasts one year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 December 2025 14:28 IST
Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI has the licence to use more than 200 Disney characters across Sora and ChatGPT

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The company has also invested $1 billion in OpenAI’s equity
  • Disney has also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Google
  • The letter accuses Google’s AI systems of copyright infringement
Advertisement

Disney's partnership with OpenAI is reportedly exclusive for just one year. The revelation was made by the company CEO, Robert A. Iger, during an interview, who also shared the media conglomerate's plans in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The deal, which was publicly announced last week, is multifaceted with benefits for both companies. While OpenAI gets a license to more than 200 copyrighted characters for Sora's AI-generated videos and AI images made by ChatGPT and an investment of $1 billion, Disney gets the AI giant's equity and access to its tools and technologies.

Disney Is Not Opposed to AI

In an interview with CNBC, Iger clarified two points. First, Disney is getting a licence fee to let OpenAI use its library of more than 200 characters across Disney animation, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. Second, and more importantly, the exclusivity to the AI giant only lasts one year out of three.

The media conglomerate's strategy is clear here. Enter the AI space with an equity-based investment in a company that is sure to give a positive return, earn from the licensing part of the deal, while also gaining access to learn and understand what the technology offers and how the House of Mouse can adapt to it. Then, if Disney finds it financially sensible, they have the option to forge similar licensing deals with other AI companies.

“No human generation has ever stood in the way of technological advance, and we don't intend to try. We've always felt that if it's going to happen, including disruption of our current business models, then we should get on board,” Iger told the publication.

OpenAI also benefits from this as it has the exclusive rights to Disney's characters for the next 12 months, making them a lucrative platform for users who want to generate videos and images of popular characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Simba, Darth Vader, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Yoda, and more.

The entertainment giant has also sent a clear signal that unless an AI company legally licenses the characters, their models and tools cannot generate the copyrighted content. Around the same time as the OpenAI partnership announcement, the Mouse House sent a cease-and-desist letter to Google, telling it to stop generating and distributing copyrighted content, as per Variety.

Disney's allegation largely focused on the text-to-image generation tool Nano Banana, which was allegedly generating content resembling the copyrighted characters. “We have been aggressive at protecting our intellectual property (IP), and we have gone after other companies that have not honoured our IP, not respected our IP, not valued it. And this is another example of us doing just that,” Iger told CNBC.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney, OpenAI, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme 16 Pro Series Colourways Revealed; Company Announces Design Collaboration With Naoto Fukasawa
Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026

Related Stories

Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  2. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  3. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 10,200mah Battery: Details
  4. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  5. Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini With Snapdragon Chips Launched at These Prices
  6. Google Says It Will Discontinue Its Dark Web Reports Due to This Reason
  7. SBI YONO 2.0 Launch: State Bank of India Reportedly Targets 20 Crore Users
  8. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Is Coming Next Year
  9. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Visits Geekbench With This Chipset
  10. Honor Power 2 Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With a 10,080mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery
  2. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
  4. Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
  5. Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report
  6. Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Film
  7. Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Winners: Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Girls Will Be Girls, and More
  8. Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in This Horrer Comedy
  9. Realme 16 Pro Series Colourways Revealed; Company Announces Design Collaboration With Naoto Fukasawa
  10. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Key Specifications Spotted in Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »