Technology News
English Edition

ED Said to Summon Amazon, Flipkart Executives as Regulatory Scrutiny Grows

Amazon and Flipkart have maintained they comply with Indian laws.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 November 2024 15:06 IST
ED Said to Summon Amazon, Flipkart Executives as Regulatory Scrutiny Grows

Photo Credit: Reuters

The ED has been investigating Amazon, Flipkart for years

Highlights
  • ED steps up an investigation into alleged foreign investment law breaches
  • Foreign e-commerce players have to operate as a marketplace of sellers
  • ED's searches on Amazon, Flipkart went on until Saturday
Advertisement

India's financial crime agency will summon Flipkart and Amazon executives as it steps up an investigation into alleged foreign investment law violations, days after raiding some of the e-commerce firms' sellers, a senior government source said.

The planned action signals growing regulatory scrutiny of Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon when their sales are rapidly growing in India's $70 billion (roughly Rs. 5,93,614 crore) e-commerce market. An Indian antitrust investigation also found the two companies breached laws by favouring select sellers, Reuters has reported.

Amazon and Flipkart have maintained they comply with Indian laws, but the Enforcement Directorate has for years been investigating allegations the companies, through select sellers, exert control over inventory of goods.

Indian laws prohibit foreign e-commerce players from holding inventory of goods they can sell on their website, forcing them to only operate a marketplace of sellers.

After last week's raids by the Directorate on Amazon and Flipkart sellers, the federal agency now plans to summon the company executives, and is currently reviewing documents seized from the sellers during the operation, a senior government source directly involved in the case said on Monday.

The searches went on until Saturday and have substantiated there were foreign investment rule violations, said the government source, who declined to be named as details of the raids have not been disclosed publicly.

The Directorate will also analyse business data from sellers and their dealings with the e-commerce companies in at least the last five years, the official added.

Amazon, Flipkart and the Enforcement Directorate, did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries.

End-to-End Control

Datum Intelligence estimates Flipkart had a 32 percent market share and Amazon a 24 percent share last year in Indian e-commerce, which roughly accounts for eight percent of the $834 billion (roughly Rs. 70,37,303 crore) retail sector.

The latest raids were triggered by Amazon and Flipkart antitrust investigation findings that said the platforms "had end-to-end control over the inventory and the sellers are just name lending enterprises."

Two other sources with direct knowledge of the matter said at least two of Amazon's sellers and four of Flipkart's sellers were raided last week.

A Reuters investigation in 2021, based on internal Amazon papers, showed the company exerted significant control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers, even though Indian laws prohibit foreign players from doing so.

One of the sources said on Monday that Appario, once Amazon's biggest Indian seller, was among those raided last week, when officials inspected financial books and questioned executives about their dealings with the US-based e-commerce giant.

Appario was internally referred to as a "special" merchant and received discounted fees and access to Amazon global retail tools used for things like inventory management, unlike other sellers, the Reuters investigation in 2021 found.

Appario did not respond to a request for comment.

Online shopping and delivery platforms face growing scrutiny in India due to complaints of unfair business practices that hurt smaller players. Reuters reported last week the antitrust body also found food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy breached laws as they favoured select restaurants on their apps.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Flipkart, Amazon, ED, E Commerce, Appario Retail
Nintendo, The Pokémon Company Seeking Injunction on Palworld, JPY 5 Million Each in Damages from Pocketpair
Android 15 Brings Support for True Adaptive Refresh Rate on Smartphones and Other Devices

Related Stories

ED Said to Summon Amazon, Flipkart Executives as Regulatory Scrutiny Grows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X8 Series, ColorOS 15 India Launch Set for November 21
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. iPhone Production May Double to $30 Billion in India: Report
  4. Zomato's New Feature Lets You Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
  5. You Might Soon Get to Use Grok AI on X for Free
  6. Google App Might Soon Let You Search Queries in Real Time
  7. Sony WF-C510 Review
  8. Realme 14 Pro Lite Colour Options, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked
  9. OnePlus 12R Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Stable Update Rolling Out
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitget Crypto Wallet and Foresight Ventures Invest $20 Million in Telegram Mini Apps
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Confirmed; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs
  3. X Said to Be Testing a Free Version of Grok AI for Users With Updated Logo
  4. Vivo Y300 India Launch Timeline, Colour Options, Specifications Tipped
  5. Sewage Surveillance Might Be a Powerful Tool to Fight Antimicrobial Resistance, New Study Reveals
  6. Google App for Android Said to Get an AI-Powered Conversational Search Feature
  7. Take-Two Not Concerned About Potential GTA 6 Performance Issues on Xbox Series S
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Tipped to Be Powered by Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 Series
  9. Vivo X200 Series Global Launch Date Tipped; Expected to Arrive Later This Month
  10. NASA Launches Power to Explore Essay Contest, Invites Students to Imagine Nuclear-Powered Moon Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »