Flipkart's Black Friday Sale began on November 23 and runs through November 28, offering a range of notable discounts across products. The sale is offering reduced prices on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, wearables, home entertainment devices, televisions, laptops, PCs, washing machines, and refrigerators. Alongside gadgets, Flipkart is listing clothing, daily-use items, and furniture pieces at lowered prices. Buyers can use UPI, credit cards, or debit cards to make their payments, with EMI plans available for those who prefer spreading out the cost.

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Top Tech Deals, Bank Offers, and Sponsor Details Revealed

BOBCARD and HSBC cardholders can receive a 10 percent instant discount on both credit card and EMI transactions. Exchange offers can further lower the effective price of the products. Notably, all offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions. Flipkart has confirmed that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series is listed as the title sponsor for the ongoing Black Friday Sale. Boat and Mivi are named as associate sponsors for the event.

Intel Core-powered gaming laptops are also available during the ongoing Black Friday Sale at discounted rates. The e-commerce platform confirms that prices for these laptops start from as low as Rs. 5,416 per month with EMI options. HDFC Bank and SBI Card users are receiving an additional 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions. The event also highlights offers on items such as Asus Chromebooks, along with additional bank-based benefits.

Since Flipkart's Black Friday Sale is now live, several smartphones are available in the country with substantial price cuts. The iPhone 16 is listed at Rs. 57,999, down from Rs. 69,999, while the Google Pixel 10 now starts at Rs. 67,999, down from Rs. 79,999. Samsung's Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has dropped to Rs. 40,999 from Rs. 74,999. Samsung has also lowered the Galaxy S24 FE to Rs. 31,999, a significant reduction from its original price of Rs. 59,999.

In the mid-range segment, the Vivo V60 5G is priced at Rs. 36,999, down from Rs. 43,999, while the Vivo T4 Ultra 5G is available at Rs. 33,999, down from Rs. 40,999. Other notable deals include the Oppo Reno 14 5G at Rs. 34,200, down from Rs. 42,999. The iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs. 44,499, revised from Rs. 54,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.