Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Pixel 10 and More

Flipkart’s Black Friday Sale is scheduled to last through November 28.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 10:36 IST
Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Pixel 10 and More

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Samsung’s Galaxy S24 (pictured) can be bought at Rs. 40,999

Highlights
  • Big discounts offered on smartphones, laptops and home appliances
  • BOBCARD and HSBC provide 10 percent instant savings on purchases
  • Intel Core gaming laptops start at Rs. 5,416 per month with EMI options
Flipkart's Black Friday Sale began on November 23 and runs through November 28, offering a range of notable discounts across products. The sale is offering reduced prices on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, wearables, home entertainment devices, televisions, laptops, PCs, washing machines, and refrigerators. Alongside gadgets, Flipkart is listing clothing, daily-use items, and furniture pieces at lowered prices. Buyers can use UPI, credit cards, or debit cards to make their payments, with EMI plans available for those who prefer spreading out the cost.

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Top Tech Deals, Bank Offers, and Sponsor Details Revealed

BOBCARD and HSBC cardholders can receive a 10 percent instant discount on both credit card and EMI transactions. Exchange offers can further lower the effective price of the products. Notably, all offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions. Flipkart has confirmed that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series is listed as the title sponsor for the ongoing Black Friday Sale. Boat and Mivi are named as associate sponsors for the event.

Intel Core-powered gaming laptops are also available during the ongoing Black Friday Sale at discounted rates. The e-commerce platform confirms that prices for these laptops start from as low as Rs. 5,416 per month with EMI options. HDFC Bank and SBI Card users are receiving an additional 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions. The event also highlights offers on items such as Asus Chromebooks, along with additional bank-based benefits. 

Since Flipkart's Black Friday Sale is now live, several smartphones are available in the country with substantial price cuts. The iPhone 16 is listed at Rs. 57,999, down from Rs. 69,999, while the Google Pixel 10 now starts at Rs. 67,999, down from Rs. 79,999. Samsung's Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has dropped to Rs. 40,999 from Rs. 74,999. Samsung has also lowered the Galaxy S24 FE to Rs. 31,999, a significant reduction from its original price of Rs. 59,999.

In the mid-range segment, the Vivo V60 5G is priced at Rs. 36,999, down from Rs. 43,999, while the Vivo T4 Ultra 5G is available at Rs. 33,999, down from Rs. 40,999. Other notable deals include the Oppo Reno 14 5G at Rs. 34,200, down from Rs. 42,999. The iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs. 44,499, revised from Rs. 54,999.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
OPPO Reno 14 5G

OPPO Reno 14 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Good camera performance
  • Decent battery life
  • IP55, IP68, and IP69 ratings
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Wide-angle could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Further reading: Flipkart Black Friday Sale, Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025, Flipkart, Black Friday Sale Offers, Flipkart Black Friday Sale Discounts

Further reading: Flipkart Black Friday Sale, Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025, Flipkart, Black Friday Sale Offers, Flipkart Black Friday Sale Discounts
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Maps Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Support for All Navigation Modes

Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Pixel 10 and More
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

