Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 will commence in a few days, the company announced via a dedicated microsite for the sale event. Appearing with the tagline “Bag The Biggest Deals”, the Black Friday Sale 2025 is confirmed to offer various electronics, like smartphones, smartwatches, home entertainment systems, TVs, laptops, PCs, washing machines, and refrigerators, at discounted prices. Apart from gadgets, the e-commerce platform will also list apparel, daily essentials, and home decor pieces with slashed price tags. Moreover, Flipkart's competitor, Amazon, is also expected to announce its Black Friday sale event.

Flipkart Black Friday Sale Event 2025 Begins This Weekend

The e-commerce platform has announced that its Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 will commence on November 23. A dedicated microsite for the sale event is now live on the company website, revealing the products and categories that will be available at a discounted price for the duration of the sale.

Electronics such as phones, smartwatches, TVs, home theatres, washing machines, home appliances, PCs, laptops, air conditioners, printers, mixers, fans, dishwashers, and refrigerators, from brands like Samsung and LG, are teased to be sold at relatively low prices during the upcoming Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025.

Customers will be able to make payments via UPI, credit cards, and debit cards. They will also be given the choice to opt for an EMI plan if they do not wish to pay the full amount up front. It's worth adding all payment details to one's account on Flipkart to avail of early discounts during the sale event.

Moreover, the banner ad for the Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 shows an Asus Chromebook laptop, hinting at its availability at a reduced price during the sale event. Essential electronics for winter, like room heaters and geysers, will be available at a discounted price. However, the company has yet to reveal the names of the partner banks for credit and debit card discounts. More details about the same are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Since Flipkart has revealed the date for its sale event, its competitor, Amazon, might soon announce its Black Friday Sale 2025 as well. As previously mentioned, this will be Flipkart's first major sale event since the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025, which began on October 11.

