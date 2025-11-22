Technology News
English Edition

Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Now Available on Flipkart: Style Meets Next-Gen Intelligence

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 22 November 2025 10:20 IST
Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Now Available on Flipkart: Style Meets Next-Gen Intelligence
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google

Ray-Ban and Meta's much-discussed AI smart glasses are now available on Flipkart at a special launch price starting from ₹22,900*, along with additional bank offers and a No Cost EMI option of 6,9 and 12 months. Blending Ray-Ban's iconic design DNA with Meta's latest wearable technology, the Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses aim to reimagine how users capture, connect, and communicate hands-free.

 

The glasses retain the classic Ray-Ban silhouette but pack in an upgraded architecture that houses powerful smart capabilities without compromising comfort or aesthetics. At the core of the experience is the built-in Meta AI assistant, designed to respond to voice commands for everyday tasks. From quick queries to real-time assistance while travelling or multitasking, the AI interface allows users to interact naturally without reaching for their phone.

A key highlight is the effortless photo and video capture system. Users can take pictures or start recording videos simply through voice commands or a quick tap, making spontaneous moments easier to document. The glasses also support real-time livestreaming and instant sharing, giving creators, travellers, and daily users an intuitive way to stay connected.

Another practical feature is live translation. Whether navigating a foreign country, reading menus, or interacting across languages, the glasses can provide real-time translations directly through voice prompts—useful for both travel and professional scenarios.

Audio has also been upgraded with discreet open-ear directional speakers. This allows users to listen to music, take calls, or receive alerts without blocking ambient sound, maintaining awareness of surroundings while offering clarity and convenience.

With their fusion of premium eyewear craftsmanship and advanced smart functionality, the Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses represent a major step forward in wearable tech. Flipkart's launch pricing and payment options make it easier for early adopters to get their hands on the new device.  

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart
OnePlus Ace 6T Design Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Now Available on Flipkart: Style Meets Next-Gen Intelligence
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  2. Researchers Claim to Uncover Billions of WhatsApp-Registered Phone Numbers
  3. Bitcoin Drops to $86,200 as Whale Activity, Weak Macro Data Hit Market
  4. iQOO 15 Registers Record Pre-Launch Pre-Bookings Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Nothing OS 4.0 Rolls Out With Improved Animations, Extra Dark Mode
  6. UC San Diego Engineers Create Wearable Patch That Controls Robots Even in Chaotic Motion
  7. Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Announced with Kirin 8000 SoC
  8. Lava Shark Pro 5G Listed on IMEI Website, Might Launch Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Not Be Brighter Despite This OLED Panel Upgrade
  10. Apple Could Launch These Three Low-Cost Devices in Early 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Group Member Tags Feature on Android
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Design Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Announced with Kirin 8000 SoC, Curved AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications
  4. UC San Diego Engineers Create Wearable Patch That Controls Robots Even in Chaotic Motion
  5. Gevi Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About This Tamil Social Drama Film
  6. Harish Kalyan’s Diesel Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
  7. LG Smart TVs Gain Xbox Cloud Gaming Support in India via LG Gaming Portal
  8. iPhone 17e, Affordable MacBook Said to Launch Next Year Alongside 12th Generation iPad
  9. Lava Shark Pro 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  10. Microsoft Agent 365 Introduced, to Let Enterprises Keep Track of AI Agents
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »