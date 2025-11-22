Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Now Available on Flipkart: Style Meets Next-Gen Intelligence

Ray-Ban and Meta's much-discussed AI smart glasses are now available on Flipkart at a special launch price starting from ₹22,900*, along with additional bank offers and a No Cost EMI option of 6,9 and 12 months. Blending Ray-Ban's iconic design DNA with Meta's latest wearable technology, the Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses aim to reimagine how users capture, connect, and communicate hands-free.

The glasses retain the classic Ray-Ban silhouette but pack in an upgraded architecture that houses powerful smart capabilities without compromising comfort or aesthetics. At the core of the experience is the built-in Meta AI assistant, designed to respond to voice commands for everyday tasks. From quick queries to real-time assistance while travelling or multitasking, the AI interface allows users to interact naturally without reaching for their phone.

A key highlight is the effortless photo and video capture system. Users can take pictures or start recording videos simply through voice commands or a quick tap, making spontaneous moments easier to document. The glasses also support real-time livestreaming and instant sharing, giving creators, travellers, and daily users an intuitive way to stay connected.

Another practical feature is live translation. Whether navigating a foreign country, reading menus, or interacting across languages, the glasses can provide real-time translations directly through voice prompts—useful for both travel and professional scenarios.

Audio has also been upgraded with discreet open-ear directional speakers. This allows users to listen to music, take calls, or receive alerts without blocking ambient sound, maintaining awareness of surroundings while offering clarity and convenience.

With their fusion of premium eyewear craftsmanship and advanced smart functionality, the Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses represent a major step forward in wearable tech. Flipkart's launch pricing and payment options make it easier for early adopters to get their hands on the new device.

