Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: Meta CEO Says 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight as Tesla CEO 'Isn't Serious'

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: Meta CEO Says 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight as Tesla CEO 'Isn't Serious'

The rivalry between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has intensified after the former launched Threads to compete with X (formerly known as Twitter).

By ANI | Updated: 14 August 2023 12:14 IST
Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: Meta CEO Says 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight as Tesla CEO 'Isn't Serious'

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads got 30 million users on its first day

Highlights
  • Earlier, Musk said that fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on X
  • He claimed that the fight will likely take place in Italy
  • Zuckerberg launched Threads as competitor to X (formerly Twitter) in July

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, says it's "time to move on" from the speculation on a cage fight with Elon Musk, whom he said is not serious about it. Taking to his Threads account, Zuckerberg said, "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

The tension between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Musk intensified after the initial success of Meta's Threads, which is the biggest competitor to X (formerly known as Twitter), social media platform in July.

Threads is similar to the X, the Musk-owned platform, which got 30 million users on its first day.

Earlier, the Tesla CEO claimed that his and Zuckerberg's fight will be live-streamed on X as well as Meta's platforms and will likely take place in Italy, the Meta owner dropped a statement on Threads and requested netizens not to buy into whatever Musk says.

“I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Zuckerberg wrote.

Zuckerberg further said that was not holding his breath for Musk and will share the details of the fight when he is ready.

He added, "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."

Musk took notice of Zuckerberg's post and reacted to it with a series of tweets.

"If Zuck my really wants a lesson in why there are weight categories in fighting so badly, I could just head over to his house next week and teach him a lesson he won't soon forget...Otherwise, we will do it as soon as the arena in Italy is ready," Musk wrote." Or we could do both and consider next week just a practice session," he added. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk
Bitcoin Price Fails to See Big Movement Over Weekend, Ether Sees Dip with Most Altcoins
ISRO's Aditya-L1 Space Observatory Satellite Arrives at Sriharikota Spaceport Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: Meta CEO Says 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight as Tesla CEO 'Isn't Serious'
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch X in the Works, May Change How You Connect Your Watch Bands
  2. Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro Price in India, Sale Date Confirmed: See Here
  3. This New OnePlus Smartphone Will Offer 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage
  4. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. X Video Calling Support Confirmed by CEO Linda Yaccarino: Details Here
  6. Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  8. Imax and Laser Projection Cost More in Theatres, but It’s Worth It
  9. Infinix Zero 30 5G India Launch Timeline, Colours Confirmed: See Details
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Space Observatory Satellite Arrives at Sriharikota Spaceport Ahead of Launch
  2. Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: Meta CEO Says 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight as Tesla CEO 'Isn't Serious'
  3. Bitcoin Price Fails to See Big Movement Over Weekend, Ether Sees Dip with Most Altcoins
  4. Apple Watch X Model With New Design, Magnetic Band System in Development: Mark Gurman
  5. Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro Price in India Confirmed; to Go on Sale Starting August 22
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Is Still Coming to PS4 and Xbox One, Will Be a ‘Premium’ Standalone Release
  7. Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 With Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  9. Twitter.com Starts Switching Over to X.com; iOS Users Reportedly See Changed URLs
  10. Google Pixel 8 Series Alleged Promo Video Tips 'Audio Magic Eraser' Feature, New Colour Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.