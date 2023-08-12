X — Elon Musk-led microblogging website formerly known as Twitter — is in a big transition phase. Its blue bird logo has been replaced with an X logo in July. Now recently, a user pointed out that URLs generated from the share sheet of the X app on iOS now begin with X.com instead of the earlier domain, twitter.com. Billionaire Elon Musk rebranded Twitter as X last month. The mobile application icon for Twitter on both Android and iOS platforms is now shown as X. The company later named tweets as posts.

Musk's X might have started to shift towards X.com. As per a report by The Verge, URLs generated from the share sheet of the X app on iOS are now showing X.com instead of the old twitter.com. However, the Web link and Android app are redirecting users to the old domain as of yet. The company could change this in the coming days.

X owner Musk earlier confirmed that X.com would redirect users to Twitter. The Tesla tycoon recently rebranded Twitter as X and replaced its legacy blue bird logo with the single letter “X”. The company has then changed the mobile app icon for Twitter on both Android and iOS platforms to X. Now, the content shared by users, previously called as tweets, are known as posts. However, Twitter's paid subscription is still known as Twitter Blue.

Musk took over the microblogging platform in October last year for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,40,800 crore) and has since introduced several changes to the company. He fired thousands of employees from different departments and started charging users $8 (roughly Rs. 600) a month to get the Twitter Blue subscription.

The company, which is struggling with its advertisement revenue, came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals in the first week of July when Musk limited the posts readers could view. He also restricted access to TweetDeck to verified accounts.

