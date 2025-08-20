Technology News
  Meta Is Reportedly Restructuring Its AI Division Again to Create Four Specialised Groups

Meta Is Reportedly Restructuring Its AI Division Again to Create Four Specialised Groups

Meta’s Superintelligence Labs is reportedly being split into four groups to focus on specific products and developments.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 14:13 IST
Meta Is Reportedly Restructuring Its AI Division Again to Create Four Specialised Groups

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta’s latest restructuring is reportedly aimed at better organising the AI division

Highlights
  • Meta is reportedly also looking at downsizing its AI division
  • The company could also use third-party AI models for its products
  • This restructuring is said to be the final one for the near future
Meta is reportedly restructuring its artificial intelligence (AI) division again, following the recent establishment of the Superintelligence Labs. As per the report, the new reorganisation will divide the division into four specialised groups, with each tasked with developing a specific area. Alongside the restructuring, the Menlo Park-based tech giant is reportedly also planning to downsize the division, which is said to have grown to thousands of employees. The company is reportedly also planning to use third-party AI models for its products, likely as a stopgap measure.

Meta's Superintelligence Labs Reportedly Split Into Four

According to The New York Times, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is trying to make the company's AI division leaner and easier to manage. Citing unnamed individuals familiar with the matter, the publication reported that Meta Superintelligence Labs will now be divided into four groups.

The first group will reportedly focus on AI research, while the second group will continue its efforts towards superintelligence, which remains a high-priority area for the Meta CEO. The third group is said to have been tasked with working on building and deploying AI tools and features for its range of products and platforms, and the final group will be working on infrastructure such as data centres and other AI hardware.

Zuckerberg is reportedly also planning to downsize the AI division. Citing unnamed sources, the report claimed that some AI executives within the company will be asked to leave, while others will be reassigned to different departments. The company is also said to be eliminating some existing roles in the division. The report does highlight that these changes are currently under discussion, and no final decision has been made regarding them.

Meta's AI division has reportedly grown to thousands of employees, and the reason behind the restructuring and downsizing is to better manage the division and reduce the chain of command, as per the report. This will reportedly be the final restructuring for the division for the near future, as the company continues its efforts towards superintelligence.

Separately, the report also claims that Meta is planning to use third-party AI models for its products. These can be licensed closed-source models, such as Google's Gemini 2.5 or OpenAI's GPT-5, or open-source models. This will likely be a stopgap for the company as its AI division develops newer and more powerful large language models.

Akash Dutta
