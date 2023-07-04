Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta Loses Antitrust Case in Top EU Court Over 2019 German Privacy Breach Checks

Meta Loses Antitrust Case in Top EU Court Over 2019 German Privacy Breach Checks

In response to the ruling a Meta spokesperson said: "We are evaluating the Court's decision and will have more to say in due course."

By Reuters | Updated: 4 July 2023 18:17 IST
Meta Loses Antitrust Case in Top EU Court Over 2019 German Privacy Breach Checks

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, initially challenged the finding

Highlights
  • The case looked at whether the German antitrust agency overstepped
  • The German cartel office welcomed the ruling
  • EU's General Data Protection Regulation is a privacy and security law

Antitrust authorities overseeing firms such as Facebook owner Meta Platforms are entitled to also assess privacy breaches, Europe's top court ruled on Tuesday, potentially handing them more leeway in Big Tech probes.

The ruling followed a challenge by Meta after the German cartel office in 2019 ordered the social media giant to stop collecting users' data without their consent, calling the practice an abuse of market power.

The case before the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) looked at whether the German antitrust agency overstepped its authority by using its antitrust power to address data protection concerns, which are the remit of national data protection authorities.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, challenged the finding, prompting a German court to seek advice from the CJEU.

In response to the ruling, a Meta spokesperson said: "We are evaluating the Court's decision and will have more to say in due course."

The CJEU judges said regarding antitrust investigations that "it may be necessary for the competition authority of the member state concerned also to examine whether that undertaking's conduct complies with rules other than those relating to competition law.

The CJEU, however, said antitrust regulators must "take into consideration any decision or investigation by the competent supervisory authority pursuant to that regulation".

The German cartel office welcomed the ruling.

"Data is a decisive factor in establishing market power. The use of the very personal data of consumers by the large internet companies can also be abusive under antitrust law," its head, Andreas Mundt, said.

Thomas Graf, a partner at law firm Cleary Gottlieb, was more cautious about whether antitrust authorities would want to go into the details of privacy law.

"You still need to explain why it is relevant for antitrust law and demonstrate restrictive effects and abuse, and they will need to coordinate with the GDPR authorities," he said.

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a privacy and security law that imposes obligations on organisations anywhere that target or collect data related to people in the EU.

"Are antitrust authorities going to become GDPR regulators? I don't think so," Graf said.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) also welcomed the ruling: "In a complex digitalised economy, more than ever we need authorities to think outside the box and to consider data protection," BEUC Deputy Director General Ursula Pachl said.

The case is C-252/21 Meta Platforms and others (User conditions for a social network).

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, European Consumer Organisation, Court of Justice of the European Union
Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Specifications Officially Confirmed; Could Launch on July 14

Related Stories

Meta Loses Antitrust Case in Top EU Court Over 2019 German Privacy Breach Checks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 First Look Image Shows Updated Glyph Design: See Here
  2. Amazon Prime Day: These Smartphones Are Set to Launch Before the Sale
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  4. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Primary Camera Sensor Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  8. Jio Bharat Phones to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  9. Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra First Impressions: Upping the Ante?
  10. Google Pixel 8 Pro Live Images Show Design, Specifications: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Loses Antitrust Case in Top EU Court Over 2019 German Privacy Breach Checks
  2. Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Specifications Officially Confirmed; Could Launch on July 14
  3. Web3, Crypto are Future of Internet, but Lack of Regulations Can Stir Chaos: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  4. Twitter Restricted Tweet Viewing for Users: Impact, Challenges, Alternatives Explained
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Design Revealed Officially Ahead of July 11 Launch
  6. Amazon, Google, Apple, Meta, Microsoft Tell European Commission They Meet New EU Tech Gatekeeper Status
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Not Come With IP58 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance
  8. Google Set to Hire Apple, Microsoft Alumnus Sreenivasa Reddy as India Policy Head
  9. Nasdaq Refiles BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Application With SEC: Details
  10. Itel A60s With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.