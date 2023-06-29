Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Microsoft President Brad Smith Reiterates Call for Faster AI Regulation, Courts Regulators in Europe

Microsoft President Brad Smith Reiterates Call for Faster AI Regulation, Courts Regulators in Europe

Brad Smith urged the EU, the United States, G7 countries, India and Indonesia to work together on AI governance in line with their shared values and principles.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 June 2023 15:20 IST
Microsoft President Brad Smith Reiterates Call for Faster AI Regulation, Courts Regulators in Europe

Photo Credit: Reuters

The European Union is working out the details of rules known as the AI Act

Highlights
  • Big Tech has shared suggestions on how best to regulate AI
  • Smith has sought to regulators and lawmakers with calls for regulating AI
  • The AI Act is a global first that could set benchmark for other countries

Microsoft President Brad Smith on Thursday talked up the benefits of regulating artificial intelligence and how the US software giant can help, reiterating a message to a Brussels audience that he delivered in Washington last month.

Together with the Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Smith has sought to court regulators and lawmakers with calls for regulating AI, a technology that has drawn massive public interest with the arrival of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Big Tech has shared suggestions on how best to regulate AI, which could help to blunt some of the impact of such rules on their business.

The European Union is working out the details of rules known as the AI Act, a global first that could set the benchmark for other countries.

"Our intention is to offer constructive contributions to help inform the work ahead," Smith said in a blogpost. He subsequently reiterated his message at a conference in Brussels.

He said Microsoft's five-point blueprint for governing AI, which includes government-led AI safety frameworks, safety brakes for AI systems that control critical infrastructure and ensuring academic access to AI aligns with the EU's proposed legislation.

Smith also urged the EU, the United States, G7 countries, India and Indonesia to work together on AI governance in line with their shared values and principles.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Brad Smith, AI, ChatGPT, OpenAI, EU AI Act, AI Act
Mastercard to Explore Tokenised Bank Deposit Services as It Gears to Dig Deeper into Crypto

Related Stories

Microsoft President Brad Smith Reiterates Call for Faster AI Regulation, Courts Regulators in Europe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Confirmed to Get This Processor Ahead of Launch
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: See Here
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  5. Barbie to Oppenheimer: The 10 Biggest Movies in July
  6. Realme Buds Wireless 3 Will Debut in India on This Date
  7. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 India Variants RAM, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Images Suggest It May Look Like This Phone
  10. Here’s When Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Will Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro Official Renders Showcase Design, Colour Variants Ahead of Launch
  2. Honor Magic V2 Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Set For July 12: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 782G SoC; Set to Launch on July 5
  4. Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery to Launch in India Soon at Under Rs. 9,000: All Details
  5. Beats Studio Pro Battery, Features and Price Leaked; Could Beat Apple AirPods Max Battery: Report
  6. Cat Pain Detector: This AI-Powered App Can Detect if Your Cat Is in Pain
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Design Officially Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: All Details
  8. Microsoft President Brad Smith Reiterates Call for Faster AI Regulation, Courts Regulators in Europe
  9. Mastercard to Explore Tokenised Bank Deposit Services as It Gears to Dig Deeper into Crypto
  10. Realme Buds Wireless 3 India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Option Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.