Whether you are a student looking for your first phone or a professional wanting an upgrade, the latest smartphones with premium price tags often come as a surprise. These phones offer cutting-edge features, but they are often beyond the budget of many buyers. What if we tell you there is a way to get your flagship phones without breaking the bank? The Flipkart GOAT Sale goes live on July 4, offering significant discounts on some of the best smartphones available. So, if you are someone who wants to get a flagship smartphone but is afraid of the high cost, the Flipkart GOAT Sale is just for you, offering multiple discounts to make the device budget-friendly for users. Here's how you can get the best deals:

Flipkart Cardless EMI

The Flipkart Cardless EMI allows customers to purchase a smartphone on EMI through multiple financing options. Simply put, you can buy a smartphone on EMI, pay via credit card, debit card, or an eligible bank account without owning a debit or credit card.

Other Offers Available During Flipkart GOAT Sale

The sale also offers several purchase options that can benefit customers. Users can exchange their old device and receive an exchange bonus on select smartphones. With Flipkart co-branded credit cards such as ICICI Bank, BOB, and HSBC, you can get an additional 5 per cent cashback on all purchases. Specifically on the devices bought through the ICICI Bank credit card, there is an instant 10 per cent discount.

Best Deals on Premium Smartphones During Flipkart GOAT Sale

Apple iPhone 17

Flipkart is offering some massive discounts on the latest iPhone 17 during its GOAT Sale. The latest iPhone from Apple blends powerful features with a lightweight frame. The device is powered by an A19 processor and also features a 5-core GPU. It also comes with a 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display. It is available in White, Sage, Mist Blue, and other colour options.

Apple iPhone 17 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR, 2622 x 1206 pixels

Processor: Apple A19

RAM and Storage: 8 GB RAM and 256 GB/512 GB

Rear Camera: 48MP + 48MP

Selfie Camera: 18MP

Operating System: iOS 26

Battery: 3,692 mAh

Apple iPhone 17 Price in India

The iPhone 17 is available for Rs. 70,900 during the Flipkart GOAT Sale.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is yet another option you can consider while upgrading to a new smartphone during this Flipkart sale. The iPhone 17 Pro model is powered by a hexa-core Apple A19 Pro processor. The phone has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup and an 18-megapixel front camera. It supports wireless charging and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device is available in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue colour options.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz, 2622 x 1206 pixels

Processor: Apple A19 Pro

RAM and Storage: 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage

Rear Camera: 48MP + 48MP + 48MP

Selfie Camera: 18MP

Operating System: iOS 26

Battery: 3,988 mAh

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB variant is available for Rs. 1,12,900 during the Flipkart GOAT Sale, compared to its starting price of Rs. 1,34,900.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 is yet another interesting option to consider during the Flipkart GOAT Sale. Last year's flagship model from Samsung still brings some powerful features and specifications to the table. You get the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Galaxy chipset, which offers strong performance for everyday usage and gaming. The smartphone also packs a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers stunning visuals with depth and clarity. For imaging, the Galaxy S25 offers a 50MP + 10MP + 12MP rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera. It is available in Icy Blue, Navy, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blueblack, Coral Red, and Pink Gold colours.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Key Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage

Rear Camera: 50MP + 10MP + 12MP

Selfie Camera: 12MP

Operating System: Android 16 (One UI)

Battery: 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 56,999 during the Flipkart GOAT Sale.

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