Technology News
English Edition

Best Mobiles To Grab During The Flipkart GOAT Sale: Price Drops On Your Favourite Devices

Flipkart’s GOAT Sale is your chance to own some of the best mobiles at unbeatable prices. Check out our curated list to find your pick.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 July 2026 22:40 IST
Best Mobiles To Grab During The Flipkart GOAT Sale: Price Drops On Your Favourite Devices
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Flipkart GOAT Sale brings massive discounts on smartphones
  • Customers can buy mobiles with heavy discounts
  • Check out the best deals on smartphones during the Flipkart sale
Advertisement

Whether you are a student looking for your first phone or a professional wanting an upgrade, the latest smartphones with premium price tags often come as a surprise. These phones offer cutting-edge features, but they are often beyond the budget of many buyers. What if we tell you there is a way to get your flagship phones without breaking the bank? The Flipkart GOAT Sale goes live on July 4, offering significant discounts on some of the best smartphones available. So, if you are someone who wants to get a flagship smartphone but is afraid of the high cost, the Flipkart GOAT Sale is just for you, offering multiple discounts to make the device budget-friendly for users. Here's how you can get the best deals:

Flipkart Cardless EMI

The Flipkart Cardless EMI allows customers to purchase a smartphone on EMI through multiple financing options. Simply put, you can buy a smartphone on EMI, pay via credit card, debit card, or an eligible bank account without owning a debit or credit card.

VoltFlipkart Goat Sale Discussion
Explore More...

Other Offers Available During Flipkart GOAT Sale

The sale also offers several purchase options that can benefit customers. Users can exchange their old device and receive an exchange bonus on select smartphones. With Flipkart co-branded credit cards such as ICICI Bank, BOB, and HSBC, you can get an additional 5 per cent cashback on all purchases. Specifically on the devices bought through the ICICI Bank credit card, there is an instant 10 per cent discount.

Best Deals on Premium Smartphones During Flipkart GOAT Sale

Apple iPhone 17

Flipkart is offering some massive discounts on the latest iPhone 17 during its GOAT Sale. The latest iPhone from Apple blends powerful features with a lightweight frame. The device is powered by an A19 processor and also features a 5-core GPU. It also comes with a 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display. It is available in White, Sage, Mist Blue, and other colour options.

Apple iPhone 17 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR, 2622 x 1206 pixels
  • Processor: Apple A19
  • RAM and Storage: 8 GB RAM and 256 GB/512 GB
  • Rear Camera: 48MP + 48MP
  • Selfie Camera: 18MP
  • Operating System: iOS 26
  • Battery: 3,692 mAh

Apple iPhone 17 Price in India

The iPhone 17 is available for Rs. 70,900 during the Flipkart GOAT Sale.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is yet another option you can consider while upgrading to a new smartphone during this Flipkart sale. The iPhone 17 Pro model is powered by a hexa-core Apple A19 Pro processor. The phone has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup and an 18-megapixel front camera. It supports wireless charging and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device is available in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue colour options.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz, 2622 x 1206 pixels
  • Processor: Apple A19 Pro
  • RAM and Storage: 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage
  • Rear Camera: 48MP + 48MP + 48MP
  • Selfie Camera: 18MP
  • Operating System: iOS 26
  • Battery: 3,988 mAh

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB variant is available for Rs. 1,12,900 during the Flipkart GOAT Sale, compared to its starting price of Rs. 1,34,900.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 is yet another interesting option to consider during the Flipkart GOAT Sale. Last year's flagship model from Samsung still brings some powerful features and specifications to the table. You get the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Galaxy chipset, which offers strong performance for everyday usage and gaming. The smartphone also packs a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers stunning visuals with depth and clarity. For imaging, the Galaxy S25 offers a 50MP + 10MP + 12MP rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera. It is available in Icy Blue, Navy, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blueblack, Coral Red, and Pink Gold colours.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM and Storage: 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 10MP + 12MP
  • Selfie Camera: 12MP
  • Operating System: Android 16 (One UI)
  • Battery: 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 56,999 during the Flipkart GOAT Sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart GOAT Sale, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

Related Stories

Best Mobiles To Grab During The Flipkart GOAT Sale: Price Drops On Your Favourite Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart GOAT Sale: Top Early Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and More
  2. Nokia 235 4G (2026), 215 4G (2026) Launched; Nokia 210 4G, 200 4G Tag Along
  3. Redmi 17 5G Reportedly Bags Multiple Certifications Ahead of Debut
  4. Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) Launched in India Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sale Events
  5. Amazon Prime Day Mobile Offers 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus, Nothing and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Has Sold 40 Million Copies, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Final Software Update With Latest Security Patches, Bug Fixes and Improvements
  3. Nokia 235 4G (2026), 215 4G (2026) Launched Alongside Nokia 210 4G, and 200 4G With AI Assistant Button
  4. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Details Leaked; Could Top iPhone 18 Pro Max's Battery Capacity
  5. OnePlus Ace 7 Series Tipped to Feature 185Hz Display, 9,000mAh Battery
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Primary Device Support on iPad, Tests New Setup Screen for Android Tablets: Report
  7. Government Directs App Stores to Remove Malicious Apps Used to Disrupt E-Rickshaw Operations: Report
  8. Sony Reportedly Restructures Disc Factory After Announcing End of Physical Game Discs on PlayStation
  9. Maharashtra Legislature Passes Amendment to Bring Virtual Digital Assets Under Depositor Protection Law
  10. Redmi 17 5G NCC, SIRIM Certification Listings Reportedly Reveal Battery and Charging Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »