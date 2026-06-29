Flipkart's 'GOAT' Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin early next month. The upcoming sale event is set to offer various electronics, including smartphones, smartwatches, true wireless stereos (TWS), air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, smart TVs, laptops, PC peripherals, and home appliances, from brands like Apple, Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Redmi. Days before the sale kicks off in India, the e-commerce platforms started teasing the best deals on handsets. Now, the company has revealed the top deals on iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and more models that customers will be able to grab during the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 iPhone Discounts Revealed

The e-commerce platform has revealed that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16e, and iPhone 15 will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026, which is scheduled to begin on July 4. The flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, which was launched in India in September 2025, will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,27,900, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,49,900.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro will be listed during the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 with a discount of Rs. 22,000, going on sale at Rs. 1,12,900. The standard iPhone 17 model will be available at an effective price of Rs. 70,900, instead of its regular price of Rs. 82,900. Moreover, Apple's thin and light iPhone Air will be available at a relatively low price of Rs. 95,900, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,19,900.

Apple's latest handset, the iPhone 17e, which retails at Rs. 64,900, will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 60,900, during the Flipkart GOAT Sale. Apart from the new iPhone models, older Apple handsets, like the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16e, and iPhone 15, will be sold at discounted prices of Rs. 59,900, Rs. 73,900, Rs. 55,900, and Rs. 49,900, respectively.

The company will offer 24 hours of early access to Flipkart Black and Flipkart Plus members. Moreover, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 will offer an instant discount of 10 percent to customers with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions, on top of direct price cuts.

Here's the list of iPhone models that will be available at relatively low prices during the upcoming Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the figures mentioned below are effective prices, which might include bank discounts and cashback, apart from the direct price cuts.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: Best Deals on iPhone 17 and More Phones

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