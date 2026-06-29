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iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air and More to Go on Sale at Discounted Prices During the Upcoming Flipkart Sale

iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,27,900, including the bank offers.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 10:37 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air and More to Go on Sale at Discounted Prices During the Upcoming Flipkart Sale

iPhone 17 features Apple's A19 chipset

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Highlights
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 12,900 on an iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 features a dual 48-megapixel camera unit
  • iPhone 17 series was launched in September 2025
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Flipkart's 'GOAT' Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin early next month. The upcoming sale event is set to offer various electronics, including smartphones, smartwatches, true wireless stereos (TWS), air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, smart TVs, laptops, PC peripherals, and home appliances, from brands like Apple, Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Redmi. Days before the sale kicks off in India, the e-commerce platforms started teasing the best deals on handsets. Now, the company has revealed the top deals on iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and more models that customers will be able to grab during the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 iPhone Discounts Revealed

The e-commerce platform has revealed that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16e, and iPhone 15 will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026, which is scheduled to begin on July 4. The flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, which was launched in India in September 2025, will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,27,900, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,49,900.

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On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro will be listed during the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 with a discount of Rs. 22,000, going on sale at Rs. 1,12,900. The standard iPhone 17 model will be available at an effective price of Rs. 70,900, instead of its regular price of Rs. 82,900. Moreover, Apple's thin and light iPhone Air will be available at a relatively low price of Rs. 95,900, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,19,900.

Apple's latest handset, the iPhone 17e, which retails at Rs. 64,900, will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 60,900, during the Flipkart GOAT Sale. Apart from the new iPhone models, older Apple handsets, like the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16e, and iPhone 15, will be sold at discounted prices of Rs. 59,900, Rs. 73,900, Rs. 55,900, and Rs. 49,900, respectively.

The company will offer 24 hours of early access to Flipkart Black and Flipkart Plus members. Moreover, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 will offer an instant discount of 10 percent to customers with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions, on top of direct price cuts.

Here's the list of iPhone models that will be available at relatively low prices during the upcoming Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the figures mentioned below are effective prices, which might include bank discounts and cashback, apart from the direct price cuts.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: Best Deals on iPhone 17 and More Phones

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
iPhone 17 Rs. 82,900 Rs. 70,900 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,12,900 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 1,27,900 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 49,900 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 59,900 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Plus Rs. 79,900 Rs. 73,900 Buy Now
iPhone Air Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 95,900 Buy Now
iPhone 17e Rs. 64,900 Rs. 60,900 Buy Now
iPhone 16e Rs. 59,900 Rs. 55,900 Buy Now
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iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone Air, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16e, Flipkart Goat Sale, Flipkart Sale, Flipkart Offers
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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