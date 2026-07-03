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Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) With Intel Core 5 Series 3 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features

Alongside the Vivobook 15 (2026), Asus has also introduced a refreshed TUF Gaming A15 model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 15:55 IST
Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) With Intel Core 5 Series 3 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) will be available in Cool Silver, Quiet Blue and Terra Cotta colour variants

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Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook 15 will be sold exclusively via Amazon and Flipkart
  • The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display
  • Asus has also launched the TUF Gaming A15
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Asus has launched the Vivobook 15 (2026) in India with the new Intel Core 5 Series 3 processor. The company claims it is the first laptop in the country to use the chipset. The new model is aimed at everyday users and comes with AI-ready hardware, a 15.6-inch full-HD display, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Alongside the launch, Asus has also announced Prime Day and Flipkart GOAT Sale offers across its laptop portfolio and introduced the refreshed TUF Gaming A15.

Asus Vivobook 15 Price in India, Availability

The Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) is priced at Rs. 1,07,990 against its MRP of Rs. 1,59,990 after a 33 percent discount. It will be sold exclusively through Amazon and Flipkart as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale and Flipkart GOAT Sale. Buyers can also avail bank offers, exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options for up to nine months on eligible purchases. According to Asus, the laptop is available in Cool Silver, Quiet Blue and Terra Cotta colour options.

The company has also introduced the Asus TUF Gaming A15 as a Prime Day special on Amazon. The laptop is available in Graphite Black and has an MRP of Rs. 1,55,990. It will be available at a launch price of Rs. 1,18,990 after a 24 percent discount.

Asus Vivobook 15 Features, Specifications

The Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) sports a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display. It is powered by the Intel Core 5 Series 3 chipset with an integrated Intel AI Boost NPU capable of delivering up to 16 TOPS for AI workloads. The laptop ships with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The laptop features an HD webcam with a built-in privacy shutter. For connectivity, the Vivobook 15 (2026) supports Wi-Fi 6. According to the Amazon listing, the laptop packs a 42Wh battery.

The Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) has a lightweight chassis that meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards. It also includes a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The laptop weighs 1.7kg.

The newly launched Asus TUF Gaming A15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Asus Vivobook 15 (X1504MA) Laptop

Asus Vivobook 15 (X1504MA) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.70 kg
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Further reading: Asus Vivobook 15, Asus Vivobook 15 2026, Asus Vivobook 15 Price in India, Asus Vivobook 15 India Launch, Asus Vivobook 15 Features, Asus TUF Gaming A15, Asus, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Flipkart GOAT Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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