Technology News

Tiger Global, Accel Mulling $1.5 Billion Stake Sale in Flipkart to Walmart: Report

Accel reportedly owns a little over 1 percent of Flipkart, while Tiger Global holds about 4 percent of the company.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 January 2023 17:06 IST
Tiger Global, Accel Mulling $1.5 Billion Stake Sale in Flipkart to Walmart: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Walmart acquired a majority stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018

Highlights
  • Collective stake amounts to 5 percent, reported The Economic Times
  • Currently, Accel owns 1 percent, Tiger Global owns 4 percent of Flipkart
  • Flipkart internally raised IPO valuation target by around a third

Private equity firms Accel and Tiger Global, two early backers of Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, are in talks to sell their remaining stake in the company to parent Walmart for about $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 12,235 crore), the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

The stake, which collectively amounts to about 5 percent, would raise Walmart's ownership in the e-commerce giant, the newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter.

"They (Accel and Tiger) want to sell and exit now fully. The discussions are moving ahead and the transaction will close in due time," a person familiar with the matter told ET.

Accel owns a little over 1 percent of Flipkart, while Tiger Global holds about 4 percent of the company, the report said.

Flipkart, Walmart, and Tiger Global did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Accel could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Walmart acquired a majority stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,30,000 crore) in 2018 - its biggest deal ever - and later that year said it could take the company public in four years.

In April last year, Reuters reported that Flipkart had internally raised its IPO valuation target by around a third to $60 billion (roughly Rs. 4,90,000 crore) - $70 billion (roughly Rs. 5,70,00 crore), and plans a US listing in 2023.

Earlier this month, Walmart confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,300 crore) in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the US retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.

Walmart bought a controlling stake in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart in 2018, giving it ownership of PhonePe. The company said last month it had completed the separation of PhonePe from Flipkart, adding that it would remain a majority stakeholder in both companies.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tiger Global, Accel, Flipkart, Walmart, PhonePe
Fntastic Denies ‘Scam’ Claims, Says The Day Before Delay Was Pre-Planned After MMO Gets Delisted From Steam
Google Pixel Tablet Image Leaks Online; Suggests Only One Model May Be Launched
Featured video of the day
CES And Auto Expo 2023 - Return of the Legends | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Tiger Global, Accel Mulling $1.5 Billion Stake Sale in Flipkart to Walmart: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  2. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Be First to Use Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Official Accessories Leaked Ahead of Launch, See Images
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price
  7. Why Are Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google Laying Off Employees?
  8. Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  9. Poco X5 Pro 5G May Launch in India on This Date, Price Tipped
  10. Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro Pop Up on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto E13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Launch Early Next Month
  2. Nixi Offering Free .in Domain Names for the First Three Months as Part of Republic Day Celebrations
  3. Jio Launches 5G Services in Seven Northeast Cities, Network Now Live in 191 Cities in India
  4. Meta to Reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram Accounts in Coming Weeks
  5. Coinbase Considering Appeal as Netherlands Hits Crypto Exchange With $3.5 Million Fine : All Details
  6. Google Pixel Tablet Image Leaks Online; Suggests Only One Model May Be Launched
  7. Tiger Global, Accel Mulling $1.5 Billion Stake Sale in Flipkart to Walmart: Report
  8. Fntastic Denies ‘Scam’ Claims, Says The Day Before Delay Was Pre-Planned After MMO Gets Delisted From Steam
  9. Big Tech Is Firing Employees by the Thousands. Why? and How Worried Should We Be?
  10. Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro Listing Surfaces on Hungarian Retail Site, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.