Technology News

Britain to Host Global AI Summit to Understand Risks of AI and Discuss How They Can Be Mitigated

Governments around the world are wrestling with how to control the potential negative consequences of AI without stifling innovation.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 August 2023 16:28 IST
Britain to Host Global AI Summit to Understand Risks of AI and Discuss How They Can Be Mitigated

The summit will likely touch on issues such how to prevent AI being used to spread of misinformation

Highlights
  • Executives from tech companies, government officials, academics will meet
  • Rishi Sunak announced in June that Britain would be organising a summit
  • Britain has opted to split regulatory responsibility for AI

Britain will host a global summit on artificial intelligence at the old home of Britain's World War Two codebreakers in November as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pitches Britain as global leader in guarding the safety of the fast-developing technology.

The summit will take place on November 1 and 2 at Bletchley Park, the site in Milton Keynes where mathematician Alan Turing cracked Nazi Germany's Enigma code, the government said on Thursday.

Executives from tech companies, government officials and academics will meet to consider the risks of AI and discuss how they can be mitigated.

The summit will likely touch on issues such how to prevent AI being used to spread of misinformation during elections and the use of the technology in warfare, according to a government official, who asked not to be named.

"The UK has long been home to the transformative technologies of the future, so there is no better place to host the first ever global AI safety summit than at Bletchley Park," Sunak said.

"To fully embrace the extraordinary opportunities of artificial intelligence, we must grip and tackle the risks to ensure it develops safely in the years ahead."

Sunak announced in June that Britain would be organising a summit after a meeting in Washington with President Joe Biden, saying he wanted Britain to be the intellectual and geographical home of AI regulation.

Governments around the world are wrestling with how to control the potential negative consequences of AI without stifling innovation.

Tech entrepreneur and expert Matt Clifford and Jonathan Black, a former senior diplomat and deputy national security adviser, have been appointed to lead preparations for the summit.

Britain has opted to split regulatory responsibility for AI between those bodies that oversee competition, human rights and health and safety, rather than create a new body dedicated to the technology.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) economies, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, the United States and the European Union, in May called for adoption of standards to create trustworthy AI and to set up a ministerial forum dubbed the Hiroshima AI process.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intelligence, Global AI summit, AI risks
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Fails to Break $26,000 Mark Despite Crypto Chart Showing Recoveries
iPhone 15 Tipped to Offer Slower Transfer Speeds With the Bundled USB Type-C Cable

Related Stories

Britain to Host Global AI Summit to Understand Risks of AI and Discuss How They Can Be Mitigated
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  2. Moto G84 5G Key Specifications Revealed, to Launch in India on This Date
  3. TVS X Electric Crossover Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
  5. OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing Now Live for This OnePlus Handset
  6. Solar Mission ‘Aditya’ Will Be Ready for Launch in September: ISRO Chief
  7. This Upcoming Feature Could Make Joining WhatsApp Groups Much Easier
  8. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  9. ISRO Hopes Chandrayaan-3 Mission's Life to Not Be Limited to One Lunar Night
  10. Honor 90 to Get Google Apps, No Bloatware, 2 Years of Android Updates in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 Apps Like Photos, Paint, and Snipping Tool Could Soon Offer AI-Backed Features: Report
  2. PlayStation Portal, Sony’s Handheld Device for PS5 Game Streaming, to Launch Later This Year at $199.99
  3. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Success at Low Budget Paves Way for Other Space Flights
  5. ISRO Hopes Chandrayaan-3 Mission's Life to Not Be Limited to One Lunar Night
  6. Binance’s Crypto Debit Cards to Stop Working in Some Regions Where Initiative Failed to Soar as Expected
  7. Moto G84 5G India Launch Date Set for September 1; Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29, Design Teased: Details
  9. Huawei Mate 60 Series May Offer Satellite Voice Calling Support Using PA Chips: Report
  10. Solar Mission ‘Aditya’ Will Be Ready for Launch in September, Says ISRO Chief After Chandrayaan-3's Success
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.