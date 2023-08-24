Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Fails to Break $26,000 Mark Despite Crypto Chart Showing Recoveries

The most valuable cryptocurrency, BTC was trading at the price point of $26,418 (roughly Rs. 21.7 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 August 2023 11:58 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Art Rachen

The crypto market valuation stands at $1.07 trillion as of August 24

Highlights
  • Near Protocol, Aave recorded gains
  • Tether, USD Coin registered losses
  • Cartesi, Ardor managed to mint profits

Bitcoin and Ether, both recorded minor profits on Thursday, August 24 after days of seeing losses. Bitcoin reflected a gain of 0.98 percent, but it clearly did not bring about a notable change in Bitcoin's trading value. The most valuable cryptocurrency, BTC was trading at the price point of $26,418 (roughly Rs. 21.7 lakh) at the time of writing. It is however notable, that in the last 24 hours, BTC value did shoot up by $396 (roughly Rs. 32,655).

Ether managed to bag slightly bigger gains than Bitcoin on Thursday. With a profit of 1.60 percent, ETH is currently trading at $1,673 (roughly Rs. 1.38 lakh), as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. ETH, in the last 24 hours, rose by $43 (roughly Rs. 3,545) price wise.

“The crypto market has picked up in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin, in the last 24 hours, has registered gains after an extended downside movement in the past few days. Ether along with all the top ten cryptos by market capitalisation have traded in the green, in the last 24 hours,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, and Polkadot reflected profits.

Small gains were also recorded by Polygon, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Stellar, and Chainlink.

In the last 24 hours, the overall crypto market valuation rose by 1.72 percent to touch the mark of $1.07 trillion (roughly Rs. 88,23,487 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

The crypto fear and greed index remains within the fear zone, it has jumped four points from yesterday to now stand at a score of 41/100.

A considerable number of cryptocurrencies did register losses today.

These include Tether, USD Coin, LEO, Binance USD, Monero, and Cosmos.

“In other news, Binance is seeing increasing rumours after losing multiple fiat gateways, first in the US and then supposedly in the EU. However, coincidentally with India's landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon, Binance has tied up with ‘MoonPay' in the United States to help people buy USDT seamlessly,” Hudda noted.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto.
