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Google Labs Playground Turns AI Prompts Into Playable Games Without Any Coding

Games created in Playground can be played on phones and laptops since they are browser-based.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 October 2026 09:56 IST
Google Labs Playground Turns AI Prompts Into Playable Games Without Any Coding

Photo Credit: Google

Playground is currently available as an experiment in the US to select users

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Highlights
  • Users can create and edit browser games using text prompts in Playground
  • Google is partnering with Unity to integrate Unity Spark soon
  • Playground is currently available in the US for adults aged 18+
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Google Labs on Wednesday announced Playground as an experimental gaming platform. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, it lets users create, play, and share custom browser-based games using natural-language prompts. They can start with a blank canvas or remix prompts, then describe changes to gameplay, characters, physics, and environments through a conversational interface. Apart from this, Google is preparing a deeper integration with Unity Spark, adding further capabilities to Playground.

Building Games Using Playground

In a blog post, Google said that Playground is aimed at making game creation accessible to people without experience in coding or traditional game engines by turning it into a conversational process. This means users can describe what they want to build using text prompts and then test the result in the browser, instead of having to work with a traditional game engine.

As per the company, creators can start from a blank canvas, remix starter prompts, or use guided support while developing a game. Once a user generates a game, they can continue modifying it by asking Playground to change elements such as the physics, rules, characters, or environment.

playground 2 Google

Photo Credit: Google

Playground supports both creation and gameplay. Games created in Playground can be played on phones and laptops since they are browser-based. Google said creators can keep their games private, share them through a link, or publish them to the Playground Explore gallery. Some games can also support multiplayer gameplay and leaderboards.

The platform is, however, currently an experimental product rather than a replacement for conventional game-development software. Google is also working with Unity on Unity Spark to expand what creators can build through Playground. Once it is rolled out, creators will be able to begin with a simple text prompt in Playground and move towards more sophisticated interactive experiences

The Unity Spark integration is currently being tested, and the company plans to introduce closed beta soon. Playground itself is currently available in the US to users aged 18 and above. Google says access is rolling out in phases. Game creation is tied to Google One membership, while the platform's game catalogue can be browsed and played for free.

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Further reading: Google Playground, Google Labs
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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