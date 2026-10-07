Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini in Chrome Gets Auto Browse in India, Letting AI Handle Web Tasks

Gemini in Chrome Gets Auto Browse in India, Letting AI Handle Web Tasks

Google says Gemini in Chrome works within the browser and allows users to interact with webpages.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 October 2026 17:23 IST
Gemini in Chrome Gets Auto Browse in India, Letting AI Handle Web Tasks

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini in Chrome on Android is initially available in US English and UK English

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google says its AI browsing assistant can summarise web pages
  • Gemini in Chrome initially supports US and UK English languages
  • Auto Browse is rolling out in India across desktop and Android
Advertisement

Google has announced the expansion of Gemini in Chrome in India. As part of the move, the Mountain View-based tech giant is bringing its AI browsing assistant to Android users. Google says Gemini in Chrome can summarise lengthy webpages, answer questions about content, work with Google apps, and generate or edit images using Nano Banana. Apart from this, Auto Browse, which is Google's agentic feature, is rolling out on both desktop and Android.

Gemini in Chrome Now Available in India

In a blog post, Google said that Gemini in Chrome is now available to all Android users in India. The AI assistant works within the browser and allows users to interact with webpages. This, as per the company, eliminates the need to leave their current tab or switch between multiple apps.

VoltGemini Discussion
Explore More...

The feature is claimed to be capable of summarising long articles and answering questions about the webpage currently on the screen. It can also connect with Google services like Keep and Calendar. There is also built-in access to Nano Banana, Google's AI image generation and editing model. With this feature, users can customise or generate images while browsing.

But perhaps the headline addition is Auto Browse. It is Google's more agentic implementation of Gemini in Chrome. The feature was released in select global markets in January, but India was not one of the regions to get access. That is now changing. In India, Auto Browse is available on both desktop and Android, although access is restricted to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Google says instead of simply answering questions about a webpage, Auto Browse can carry out certain multi-step tasks on the web. For instance, users can ask it to handle jobs such as booking parking for an event, filling out a lengthy form, or ordering groceries.

There are certain restrictions on how Auto Browse handles sensitive actions. As per the company, its Gemini models are trained to identify known threats such as prompt injection, a technique that can attempt to manipulate an AI agent through content on a webpage. Auto Browse is also said to have the capability of asking users for confirmation before proceeding with certain sensitive tasks.

Another limitation is the availability of languages. Gemini in Chrome on Android is initially available in US English and UK English. The company plans to add support for more languages over time. For comparison, its desktop counterpart is offered in eight Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gemini, Gemini in Chrome, Google Chrome, Ai, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
BaFin Rejects Bitcoin Group SE’s MiCA Application for Futurum Bank After 15-Month Review
What Snapdragon X2 Plus Brings to the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: All-Day Battery, On-Device AI and Quiet Performance

Related Stories

Gemini in Chrome Gets Auto Browse in India, Letting AI Handle Web Tasks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Dolby Soundbars to Buy This Great Indian Festival
  2. OpenAI GPT-6 With Intelligent UI Rolls Out Globally: See What's New
  3. Best boAt Earbuds to Buy Under â¹3,000 This Great Indian Festival
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale Live Updates
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  7. Oppo K14 Plus Goes on Sale in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI GPT-6 Introduces Intelligent UI With Interactive Tools, Faster Responses and More
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000
  3. ESMA Orders Crypto Firms to Exit Non-Compliant Stablecoins Within Three Months
  4. iQOO 16 India Launch Could Be Near as CEO Shares Cryptic Teaser
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs 60,000
  6. Ethereum Researcher Cautions AI Could Threaten Crypto Wallet Security
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs 30,000
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  9. Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed; to Debut New Gaming Ecosystem
  10. Oppo Find X10 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features, Colour Options Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »