Google has announced the expansion of Gemini in Chrome in India. As part of the move, the Mountain View-based tech giant is bringing its AI browsing assistant to Android users. Google says Gemini in Chrome can summarise lengthy webpages, answer questions about content, work with Google apps, and generate or edit images using Nano Banana. Apart from this, Auto Browse, which is Google's agentic feature, is rolling out on both desktop and Android.

Gemini in Chrome Now Available in India

In a blog post, Google said that Gemini in Chrome is now available to all Android users in India. The AI assistant works within the browser and allows users to interact with webpages. This, as per the company, eliminates the need to leave their current tab or switch between multiple apps.

The feature is claimed to be capable of summarising long articles and answering questions about the webpage currently on the screen. It can also connect with Google services like Keep and Calendar. There is also built-in access to Nano Banana, Google's AI image generation and editing model. With this feature, users can customise or generate images while browsing.

But perhaps the headline addition is Auto Browse. It is Google's more agentic implementation of Gemini in Chrome. The feature was released in select global markets in January, but India was not one of the regions to get access. That is now changing. In India, Auto Browse is available on both desktop and Android, although access is restricted to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Google says instead of simply answering questions about a webpage, Auto Browse can carry out certain multi-step tasks on the web. For instance, users can ask it to handle jobs such as booking parking for an event, filling out a lengthy form, or ordering groceries.

There are certain restrictions on how Auto Browse handles sensitive actions. As per the company, its Gemini models are trained to identify known threats such as prompt injection, a technique that can attempt to manipulate an AI agent through content on a webpage. Auto Browse is also said to have the capability of asking users for confirmation before proceeding with certain sensitive tasks.

Another limitation is the availability of languages. Gemini in Chrome on Android is initially available in US English and UK English. The company plans to add support for more languages over time. For comparison, its desktop counterpart is offered in eight Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.