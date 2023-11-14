Technology News

Google Sues Scammers Over Fake Bard AI Chatbot That Downloads Malware

Google claimed the scammers set up social media accounts encouraging people to download a fake version of Bard.

By Emily Birnbaum, Bloomberg | Updated: 14 November 2023 15:06 IST
Google Sues Scammers Over Fake Bard AI Chatbot That Downloads Malware

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Google is suing the scammers for trademark infringement

Highlights
  • Fake Bard chatbot installed malicious software onto users’ devices
  • Google does not know the identities of the scammers
  • Bard AI chatbot was released earlier this year
Advertisement

Alphabet's Google is suing five unidentified scammers who tricked people looking for Google's artificial intelligence chatbot Bard into downloading malware onto their computers.

In a lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California, Google claimed the scammers set up social media accounts encouraging people to download a fake version of Bard. When users downloaded the file, it installed malicious software onto their devices, allowing the scammers to access their social media accounts.

Google's lawsuit is the first of its kind from a major tech company, highlighting how new legal issues will arise as the artificial intelligence craze continues to sweep countries around the world.

“As public excitement in new generative AI tools has increased, scammers are increasingly taking advantage of unsuspecting users,” said Google's general counsel Halimah DeLaine Prado in a blog post published on Monday morning.

Google does not know the identities of the scammers, who are behind Facebook profiles called “Google AI,” “AIGoogle,” “AiGoogle,” “AIGoogle.Plus,” “AIGoogle Bard FB,” and “AIGoogleBard.” It is common practice in the cybersecurity field to sue unidentified individuals with a commitment to amend the complaint to add the names of the defendants when they are identified during discovery.

The company is suing the scammers for trademark infringement because they used Google's logo to promote their scheme. They're also suing for breach of contract.

Google on Monday also filed another lawsuit against fraudsters, who they allege set up dozens of Google accounts and used them to submit thousands of false copyright claims against their competitors. That suit, also filed in the Northern District of California, claims that two individuals have created at least 65 Google accounts to submit thousands of fraudulent notices of copyright infringement against more than 117,000 websites.

DeLaine Prado in the blog post said the actions are part of Google's efforts to “establish needed legal precedents in emerging fields of innovation.”

“Clear rules against frauds, scams, and harassment are important — no matter how novel the setting,” she said.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Bard, AI, AI Chatbot
Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in Pune and Delhi

Related Stories

Google Sues Scammers Over Fake Bard AI Chatbot That Downloads Malware
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  4. Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in These Cities
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Now Available in This New Colour Variant: See Price
  6. Vivo Watch 3 With eSIM, BlueOS Launched at This Price
  7. Oppo A2 With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  8. Oppo Reno 11 Series, Honor 100 Series Could Launch on This Date
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  10. OnePlus Watch 2 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Global Variant Bags CQC Certification With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report
  2. The Marvels Marks Lowest MCU Opening, Debuts With Disappointing $110 Million Collection Globally
  3. Google Sues Scammers Over Fake Bard AI Chatbot That Downloads Malware
  4. Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in Pune and Delhi
  5. Musk-Inspired Memecoin ‘Grok’ Sees Quick Rise and Fall Amid Scam Suspicions: Details
  6. Google Said to be In Talks to Invest in AI Chatbot Startup Character.AI
  7. Samsung One UI 6 Rollout Plan for Galaxy Phones Revealed, Here's the Roadmap
  8. Apple to Allow Users in the EU to Sideload iPhone Apps in H1 2024: Gurman
  9. Honor 100 Series Launch Date Set for November 23; Said to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  10. Red Magic 9 Pro Series Teaser Shows Flat Design; Camera Details Tipped Ahead of November 23 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »